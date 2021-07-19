Police departments usually display a department and an American flag on a flagpole at their police stations. When your firm doesn’t have its flag that matches the police officer patches, they can display stock design police flags. The good news is that there are many manufacturers out there that can produce custom designed department flags. Check police and law enforcement to get an ideal flag.

You just need to send them a copy of the patch or even a photo of the police shield for the graphic artists to design a new flag for you that is unique to the department. Remember that when the design is complete, they can also add the department flag design to outdoor banners and flags. This article explains everything you need to know about police and law enforcement flags.

Uses for police flags

Police departments usually take part in various events during the year. Therefore, a flag is always an easy way to decorate such events. You can also find some banners that you can display indoors and can be good for sponsored events, fairs, and festivals.

You can also find parade flags that can work as presentation sets for briefings and speeches when you display them upright in a flag stand. On the other hand, outdoor flags can also easily be mounted to a fence or wall. If you want to add the flag collection of the police department, then you should get in touch with a flag’s supplier for guidance.

That said, you can also find police mourning flags. When there are times of mourning, the police departments as well as other branches in the civil service tend to display mourning flags and buntings at the station. There are many flag suppliers on the market that offer several designs of police mourning flags. Even better, they also provide black and purple mounting bunting for easy and quick display. Some of them also provide stock police casket drapes to honor fallen officers.

The features on a police flag

You can find a wide range of thin blue line products that include flags. Remember that this thin blue line is simply a symbol that the law enforcement uses to remember fallen heroes. Simply put, there is usually a blue center line that represents law enforcement, the top black stripe is there to represent the public, and the bottom stripe is there to represent the criminals. Therefore, when you display this thin blue line flag, it can show your support for the police enforcement that are there to protect you daily.

You can demonstrate your support with the police mourning flags, police department flags, thin blue line flags, and customized police banners. The good thing is that you can find many suppliers selling law enforcement flags.

Regardless of whether you want to have a customized police flag, you are a police officer who wants to buy a customized and new police flag to fly outdoors, or you are searching for a police flag just to fly at your home to demonstrate your support, there are good chances that you can find them on the market.