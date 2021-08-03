Express Employment & St. Charles Health System Hosting Job Fair August 10

(Flyer | Courtesy of Express Employment Professionals)

Express Employment Professionals and St. Charles Health System have teamed up to hold a collaborative job fair to help support the Central Oregon community. This will be an in-person job fair with two of Central Oregon’s largest employers. There will be immediate in-person interviews, with as soon as next-day placements. Get connected with some of the hottest jobs in all of Central Oregon with just one application or interview.

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 10, with the goal of filling over 1,000 open positions in the Central Oregon area. Applicants will have the opportunity to learn about current job openings and interview in person or from the comfort of their vehicle.

WHAT: St. Charles Health System and Express Employment are co-hosting a job fair to fill over 1,000 jobs in Central Oregon.

WHEN: August 10, 12-6pm (Pacific time)

WHERE: Bend Church of the Nazarene Parking Lot: 1270 NE 27th St, Bend

BACKGROUND: Whether individuals are looking for a full-time position, part-time work or a more flexible schedule, Express can place individuals in a wide range of jobs that meet their employment goals, including Office Services, Light Industrial, Skilled Trades and Professional positions.

Some positions available include:

Assemblers

Maintenance Mechanics

Machine Operators

Welders

Forklift Operators

Warehouse Workers

Shipping/Receiving Clerks

Delivery Drivers

Customer Services

Administrative Assistants

Counter Sales

Staff Accountants

Marketing Specialists

Outside Sales

Bookkeepers

Engineers

Cashiers

Housekeepers

Room Service Attendants

Laboratory Couriers

Executive Assistants

ExpressPros.com/BendOR • stcharleshealthcare.org