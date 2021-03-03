Factors to Consider When Looking for a Business Attorney

Source: Pixabay.com

Every business will need the services of an attorney at some point in time.

Your business may need an attorney for various reasons such as legal advice, filing, and contract signing to make a document enforceable. In the worst-case scenario, your business could be facing litigation, in which case you’ll need an attorney to represent it.

So, how should you go about choosing a law firm to represent your business?

With 1.3 million lawyers licensed to practice law in the US, it can be challenging to find an attorney who is best suited to help your company.

However, knowing the things to consider when hiring a business attorney can help you narrow down your choices to only the firms that are best suited for your specific needs. We’ll dive into the most important considerations to weigh before making the final decision.

1. Experience Level

Any attorney will tell you that they’re the best for the job, but their portfolio is what you need to look at. A solid track record of successful cases and a long list of achievements and accolades are good signs you’re dealing with an expert.

But you shouldn’t settle on an attorney based solely on the years of experience demonstrated in their portfolio. Always dig deeper into their experience level by asking questions like:

Have they represented clients in your exact niche before?

Can they help interpret and prepare documentation revolving around a particular lexicon specific to your business?

Have they successfully represented clients with cases similar to yours before?

Are they in good standing with the state bar?

Any Lawyer who can answer Yes to all these questions can successfully address and resolve your problem. If you opt for legal outsourcing services, make sure to hire an attorney who has solved similar cases to yours before. Attorneys who have niche experience and talent will undoubtedly know the latest developments and legal nuances applicable to your problem.

2. Area of Expertise

Lawyers tend to specialize in certain areas of law as the legal profession is vast with many fields of specialization. Some cover intellectual property law, while others cover criminal, bankruptcy, business, employment, accident/injury, environmental, or real estate law.

Attorneys can also be open to a wide range of specializations, in which case they’re referred to as a general practice attorney.

You should steer away from general practice attorneys as they may not be proficient with the area of your business you need help with. Look for an attorney who not only specializes in business law but is also acquainted with your niche.

3. Location

Finding an attorney in your location is vital because laws vary by state. Look for an attorney who practices in your state.

An attorney who practises law in your region will undoubtedly be familiar with the region’s legal requirements. If possible, hire an attorney who lives or has an office near you.

For example, if you live in Canal Street, New York, look for an attorney who has an office in the Lower Manhattan area. Someone who lives near you will always be available for face-to-face communication.

4. Fee Structure

At some point in the screening process, the decision will inevitably turn to cost.

How much you’re willing to spend will depend on your budget. Gather more information beforehand by asking for a quote before making the final decision. Also, be sure to gather information about how the firm bills its clients.

Most law firms bill an hourly rate but some charge a flat rate.

Find out if the cost includes the expenses (such as travel, filing, postage, etc.) because some firms bill these expenses separately.

Your budget will determine whom you choose, but it’s important to gather all the relevant information to ensure no surprise hidden costs. However, avoid working with attorneys who charge too little, as this may be a sign of incompetence.

