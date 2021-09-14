Family Access Network Receives $10,000 from Les Schwab

The Family Access Network (FAN) recently received a $10,000 grant from Les Schwab to support access to crucial basic-needs resources for low-income children and their family members. The funds will be divided evenly between Crook County and Deschutes County, sustaining FAN services to families in these regions. As the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis disproportionately affect those who are low-income, unhoused or experiencing poverty, Les Schwab’s support will equip FAN advocates to stand in the gap to help vulnerable Central Oregon families recover and thrive.

“Les Schwab’s long history of community investment and support of FAN’s mission is deeply inspiring and greatly appreciated, especially during these challenging times of economic uncertainty and increasing needs. We couldn’t be more grateful for their support,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director.

Les Schwab has been serving the community since it first opened its doors. Employees at local Les Schwab Tire Centers sponsor activities such as youth programs, helping families in need and other events large and small. The local Les Schwab Tire Center has supported school athletics, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Special Olympics Oregon, to name a few. For nearly 70 years, Les Schwab has been an active member of every community it serves, earning the trust of people all over the West.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.