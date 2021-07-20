Family Access Network Receives $20,000 from the Roundhouse Foundation

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $20,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation to cover an expansion of FAN advocate services throughout Central Oregon during summer break. Although a small number of advocates have remained available through summer in previous years, this expansion to five advocates will allow FAN to staff more locations for a greater number of hours each week, so that families can access assistance with the fewest possible barriers. Increased staffing over summer will ensure that children begin the school year in a better position to flourish.

“We’re so grateful that Roundhouse Foundation recognizes the importance of ensuring access to basic-needs resources for families in need, even when school is not in session,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “We see this as especially crucial during a summer when so many are struggling to recover from a difficult year.”

The Roundhouse Foundation supports creative projects and organizations through art, environmental conservation, social services, community leadership and education. They provide general and project support to organizations that bring creative ideas and connections to the community of Sisters, rural Oregon in general and select international locations. The Roundhouse Foundation supports programs that prepare youth for a life of leadership, several of which are using innovative teaching techniques to pave the path for sustainability in our community and the world. With a passion for enriching lives in Central Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation celebrates art and creativity.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675.