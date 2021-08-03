Family Access Network Receives $5,000 Grant from Charis Fund

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $5,000 grant from Charis Fund to help cover FAN advocate services for ten weeks during the summer. This project represents a substantial expansion of FAN’s summer services from three advocates to five. Increased advocate hours over these ten crucial weeks ensures that children are not set adrift between the start and end of summer break, and prepares them to enter the school year ready to thrive. With needs increasing throughout Central Oregon, expanded summer services are vital to make sure no family falls through the cracks.

“FAN is thrilled to partner with Charis Fund to fill the gap for low-income children and their family members this summer. We’re deeply grateful to have supporters to help us adapt and respond to the evolving needs of the families we serve,” said Julie N. Lyche.

Charis Fund is a small, benevolent family trust established in 1938, intended to support projects focused on social welfare (prioritizing hunger, housing, homelessness, at-risk youth), health and education. The trustees of Charis Fund prefer to give seed money to help initiate or expand programs that will develop sustainable community support. The majority of organizations funded by Charis are located in California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada where the trustees reside.

