Family Access Network Receives $7,500 from St. Charles Foundation

Grant Funds to Support Access to Basic-Needs Resources throughout Central Oregon

The Family Access Network (FAN) recently received a $7,500 grant from St. Charles Foundation to support services in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These funds will ensure FAN is able to meet increasing needs for basic necessities such as food, clothing, rent relief/heating assistance, health care, dental care and much more as COVID-19’s economic impacts continue to ripple through Central Oregon.

“FAN is grateful for the role St. Charles has played in keeping our community healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “Their longtime support of our efforts sustains our advocates’ work to connect children and families in need to vital resources, so that our community can thrive.”

The mission of St. Charles Foundation is to support St. Charles Health System in the delivery and advancement of world-class health care in Central Oregon and achieve its strategic goals. The St. Charles Foundation works with the community to develop and steward philanthropic resources to fund programs and capital projects that improve health, prevent disease, enhance quality of life and provide the highest quality care possible for all St. Charles patients now and in the future. St. Charles Foundation is proud of the contribution that their community benefit program makes to support a healthy, vibrant future for the Central Oregon community.