Family Access Network Receives Grant from Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation

Family Access Network (FAN) received $3,000 from Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation to support FAN advocate services at Bear Creek Elementary School in Bend. Bear Creek has a high proportion of low-income students, with 59 percent receiving free or reduced-price meals; Latinx students, whose families have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, make up 43 percent of the student population. This grant will be incredibly impactful for FAN’s services at Bear Creek.

“It’s inspiring to see the outpouring of support around providing access to basic-needs resources, especially during these trying times. Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation’s funding will greatly assist FAN advocates in their day-to-day work, and we’re so grateful for their support,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director.

Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation is dedicated to building healthier, more resilient, better connected and inclusive communities throughout Umpqua Bank’s footprint. Through grantmaking and the deployment of other charitable resources — both financial and human — they invest in nonprofit organizations, communities and leaders with the intent of supporting direct-service programming that incorporates a diversity, equity and inclusion focus. Umpqua Bank believes in making this world a better place, starting with helping their neighbors and neighborhoods thrive every day.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675