February 2021 Notable Commercial Transactions — First Half

Recent notable commercial transactions closed during the first half of the month of February 2021.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM and Grant Schultz represented the seller, Boyd Acres Joint Ventures, LLC, in the sale of 62980 Boyd Acres Road in Bend. Russell Huntamer, CCIM of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, Tillman Real Estate Associates, LP. The 51,900 SF industrial building on 3.55 acres sold for $5,000,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Terry O’Neil, CCIM represented the landlord, D&S Hollywood, LLC, in the lease of a 1,410 SF office suite located at 1000 SW Indian Avenue in Redmond.