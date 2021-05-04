Final Week to Purchase Hanging Flower Baskets, Just in Time for Mother’s Day

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music is offering hanging flower baskets to fund Educational Outreach efforts. Grown in the valley, orders will be taken through this week, with delivery of these beautiful baskets to the HDCM office in Downtown Bend this Friday, May 7. These 12-inch diameter baskets will, at a minimum, double in size, and you can choose from a large variety of high-quality mixed flower baskets.The baskets consist of Petunia, Million Bell, Verbania and Calibraco, and comparable baskets retail for $70!

Baskets can be purchased on the High Desert Chamber Music website under the “Support Us” tab. Single baskets are priced at $39 each.

Please visit: highdesertchambermusic.com/support/hanging-flower-baskets.

High Desert Chamber Music’s goal is to expose young children to the highest levels of music performance, and cultivate an interest that can lead to a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of the performing arts. All our programs are provided at no cost to students, teachers or schools in Central Oregon. Our Educational Outreach efforts have three areas of focus: 1) Visits to Local Schools; 2) Master Class; and 3) Spotlight Chamber Players. More information about the programs can be found online.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in their 13th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2020-21 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband and Tracy Lynn Photography.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com