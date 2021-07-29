Financial Assistance Available for Landowners with Upcoming Range Improvement Projects

Deschutes County Natural Resources invites applications from County landowners who would like financial assistance with upcoming range improvement projects, including noxious weed control, seeding, fencing improvements/new fence construction or water source development.

Proposed projects must fall within a grazing district in Deschutes County. Maps of the grazing district are available upon request, however, the grazing district generally extends east of Sisters and southeast of Bend to Brothers and Hampton.

Priority will be given to BLM grazing permittees.

To be considered, projects must be completed by June 30, 2022. Each proposal must include contact information and a comprehensive project description that explains how the project will contribute to enhanced range management. A total of $15,000 is available. Applications should also include maps, anticipated start and completion dates and a project budget with anticipated itemized expenditures and any in-kind contributions, such as labor or equipment use.

Grant recipients will be reimbursed for approved expenses at the successful completion of their project.

Submissions must be received by 5pm on Friday, September 3, and may be submitted by email to Ed Keith, Deschutes County Forester, at ed.keith@deschutes.org or by mail to 61150 SE 27th Street, Bend, Oregon, 97702.

Ed Keith can be contacted at 541-322-7117 with questions pertaining to project submissions.

