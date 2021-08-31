Five Karnopp Petersen Attorneys Recognized in 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America

(L-R) Howard G. Arnett, Kurt E. Barker, Ellen H. Grover, Josh Newton, Thomas Sayeg | Photos courtesy of Karnopp Petersen LLP

Karnopp Petersen LLP is pleased to announce its five attorneys recognized in their respective practice areas in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Howard G. Arnett – Native American Law — Recognized by Best Lawyers 16 times since first listed in 2007.

Kurt E. Barker – Employment Law – Management, and Litigation – Labor and Employment — Recognized by Best Lawyers 11 times since first listed in 2012.

Ellen H. Grover – Energy Law and Native American Law — Recognized by Best Lawyers six times since first listed in 2016.

Josh Newton – Commercial Litigation — Recognized by Best Lawyers six times since first listed in 2017.

Thomas J. Sayeg – Trusts and Estates — Recognized by Best Lawyers 15 times since first listed in 2008.

Since its first publication in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries.

“It is an honor for our attorneys to receive this recognition in The Best Lawyers in America,” said Karnopp Petersen Managing Partner Ellen Grover. “The acknowledgment by our peers year-after-year is a testament to Karnopp Petersen’s collective strength and the exceptional expertise our attorneys demonstrate in each of their areas of practice.”

“Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 to highlight the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After three decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide,” said CEO Phillip Greer.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to ensure they are in current practice and in good standing.

To learn more about the attorneys at Karnopp Petersen, visit karnopp.com. For information about Best Lawyers, visit bestlawyers.com.

