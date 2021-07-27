Fourth Annual SOAR! Activity Day

(Photo | Courtesy of Stroke Awareness Oregon)

Activities and wellness for people of all ability levels. Come experience what Central Oregon has to offer on July 31 from 9am-2pm at The Pavilion in Bend or 1001 SW Bradbury St.

Hosted by Destination Rehab — outdoor-based physical therapy and fitness for adults with neurologic conditions.

Activities include:

Wheelchair Basketball

Table Tennis

Mountain Biking

Adaptive Cycling

Fitness Classes

Art Project

Pickleball

Obstacle Course

Free, lunch provided, family and caregivers welcome, donations appreciated.

Register today at DestinationRehab.org/SOAR

DestinationRehab.org • admin@destinationrehab.org • 541-241-6837