Fourth Annual SOAR! Activity Day

(Photo | Courtesy of Stroke Awareness Oregon)

Activities and wellness for people of all ability levels. Come experience what Central Oregon has to offer on July 31 from 9am-2pm at The Pavilion in Bend or 1001 SW Bradbury St.

Hosted by Destination Rehab — outdoor-based physical therapy and fitness for adults with neurologic conditions.

Activities include:

  • Wheelchair Basketball
  • Table Tennis
  • Mountain Biking
  • Adaptive Cycling
  • Fitness Classes
  • Art Project
  • Pickleball
  • Obstacle Course

Free, lunch provided, family and caregivers welcome, donations appreciated.

Register today at DestinationRehab.org/SOAR

DestinationRehab.orgadmin@destinationrehab.org • 541-241-6837

