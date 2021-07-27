Fourth Annual SOAR! Activity Day

(Photo | Courtesy of Stroke Awareness Oregon)
Activities and wellness for people of all ability levels. Come experience what Central Oregon has to offer on July 31 from 9am-2pm at The Pavilion in Bend or 1001 SW Bradbury St.
Hosted by Destination Rehab — outdoor-based physical therapy and fitness for adults with neurologic conditions.
Activities include:
- Wheelchair Basketball
- Table Tennis
- Mountain Biking
- Adaptive Cycling
- Fitness Classes
- Art Project
- Pickleball
- Obstacle Course
Free, lunch provided, family and caregivers welcome, donations appreciated.
Register today at DestinationRehab.org/SOAR
DestinationRehab.org • admin@destinationrehab.org • 541-241-6837