Fourth-Quarter Estimated Payments for Cat Due February 1

Fourth-quarter 2020 estimated payments for Oregon’s new Corporate Activity Tax (CAT) are due by February 1, 2021. Taxpayers expecting to owe $10,000 or more of Corporate Activity Tax for the 2020 calendar year must make estimated payments.

For businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Department of Revenue will honor a business taxpayer’s good-faith efforts to comply with the CAT payment requirements and not assess penalties if they document their efforts, including how COVID-19 has impacted their business, to comply.

If COVID-19-impacted businesses know they’ll owe $10,000 or more in annual corporate activity tax in 2020 and can pay, they should make estimated quarterly payments and comply with the law to the fullest extent possible.

Estimated quarterly payments for the CAT are generally due on the last day of the month following the end of quarter. Because January 31 falls on a weekend, fourth-quarter estimated payments are due February 1.

Guidance about making CAT quarterly payments can be found on the CAT page of the Department of Revenue website. Information includes:

How do I calculate CAT liability?

When are estimated payments required?

How do I pay my estimated taxes?

Businesses must register for the CAT within 30 days of reaching $750,000 in Oregon commercial activity in the calendar year. Registration is a one-time requirement. Businesses that registered in 2020 are not required to register again when they reach $750,000 in commercial activity in subsequent years. Registration is available through Revenue Online, and the department offers a series of online resources on the CAT page of the agency’s website to help with registration.

Taxpayers with general questions about the CAT can email cat.help.dor@oregon.gov or call 503-945-8005.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, visit oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You also can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), we accept all relay calls.

