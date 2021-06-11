Gawdo.com offers services to boost articles through advertorial placement and marketing

The plan to boost articles through advertorial distribution & marketing is very simple. Simply write an article in your niche field of expertise, with a link back to your own website, and then submit that

article to top article directories such as the aforementioned EzineArticles. Now, if you were to

optimize that article for the search engines, chances are good that the search engine spiders would

locate that article, rank it, and place it on the front page of Google. That would be a great help in

getting organic traffic to your website.

So how does one create an article marketing strategy? There are many different article marketing

strategies out there today. But the truth is, there is only one sure way to get your articles out into

cyberspace, and that way is by article distribution sites such as EzineArticles. These sites work very

well for two reasons. First of all, because these sites are so large, they have tons of links pointing

back to them.

The second reason is that these article submission sites are also very strict about keyword research.

If you don’t comply, you could find yourself banned. So you see, it makes sense to comply with their

policies. Ezine Articles has done just that.

But how does an article get placed on an advertorial distribution site? Well, first of all, you have to

write an exceptional article that will have a big chance of being ranked highly for the keyword or

phrase you are targeting. After all, there are millions of websites out there that are ranking well for

phrase you are targeting. After all, there are millions of websites out there that are ranking well for

keyword phrases such as How to Boost Articles. So you have to be a little different, right? So to better understand how this works, let us look at step-by-step instructions on how to boost articles through article distribution.

The first thing you need to do is find a few high-ranking directories. The most popular directories are

the aforementioned Ezine Articles, Yahoo! Directory, and the Open Directory Project (ODP). All

three of these offer excellent keyword research tools, which means you can always go back to them

should you run into any problems.

Next, submit your article to all three directories. Some webmasters submit their articles to only one

or two of these directories, but I recommend having your article distributed to all three, just in case

you run into any trouble along the way. Once you have submitted the article to all three directories, you may want to make sure that you give the article its own directory. Just search for your article in

Google and you will find several places where it can be given its own directory.

To promote your article is to use a PPC or pay-per-click advertising platform like Google AdWords.

Setting up an account with Google AdWords takes only a few minutes, and you can immediately

start placing PPC ads on relevant sites. This is one of the fastest ways to boost articles through

advertorial distribution, because you have immediate, guaranteed traffic flooding your website!

Once you have a few PPC ads running, you can move on to other forms of promotion. The next step

to boost articles through advertorial distribution is to get your article out onto the internet. There are

many article directories out there, so take advantage of these! These directories usually allow

authors to monetize their articles by placing advertisements on their site. Some of these sites include

Squidoo, HubPages, ArticlesBase, and lockers. If you are not familiar with some of these sites, they can help you learn more about article marketing and gain even more traffic to your website.