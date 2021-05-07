Geekvape L200 Kit Review-IP68 Rating For More Effective Protection

Vape is the most fascinated term that is being popular over the last years. There are a lot of people who use vaping due to different reasons. If you also use vape products, then you must be heard about the Geekvape L200 Kit. If you still didn’t know about this, then visit the best online vape shop and try this. So, after considering the popularity of the Geekvape L200, here we come to provide you a complete review of it that makes this product popular over the globe.

Geekvape L200 Kit is a comprehensive upgrade of the Aegis Legend series. This version comes with an attractive look that is carved on the metal decoration. If we talk about its construction, then it is lighter, smaller, and convenient to carry. The product comes with exquisite leather. It has many features and pros which we are going to discuss here!

Construction Of Geekvape L200 Kit

If we talk about the construction, then the base is made with silicon that gives an amazing look on the box. It is easy to carry and has the IP68 certification. It has a physical lock button and also has a premium leather grip that gives this an attractive look. It claims that it is 15% smaller and 30% lighter than any other vape. This is mostly the only vape that contains 200 watts of power at this reasonable price. It looks completely classy and attractive!

The IP68 Certification

If we talk about the Aegis series, then all devices came to the market by holding the IP67 rating, but it has the certification of IP68. It means it is completely waterproof. You can put them in water for up to a depth of 1.0 meters for 30 minutes. The company is still working to develop a new mod that has more durability than this.

Charging Port

The product has a charging port with a flip cover. By purchasing this, you can experience the improved shock resistance, 200. It offers a wide-ranging temperature control system that can enhance your vaping experience. Along with that, the product also come up in the market by having a USB port & cover with dual 18650 battery support. The best part of this device is you can take this up to the least minimum temperature, and in the hot weather, it will not damage. It can handle temperatures starting from -20°C or up to 50 °C.

New A-Lock Slider

The Geekvape L200 Mod also has a system known as A-Lock Slider that prevents accidental firing. It will be safe in your pocket. This is placed near the edge of the grip. Along with that, it has a massive full-color display screen that adds beauty to this product.

Basic Specifications

Smaller & convenient to handle

Colors: blue, silver, red, grey, rainbow, black

Dustproof and has better shock resistance

Type-C USB charging port with waterproof USB cover

Geekvape L200 kit sets a new benchmark in the world of vape, and you must try this by purchasing this online.