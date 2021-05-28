Get Noticed: 5 Proven Ways to Boost Your Company’s Online Presence

There’s no better time than now to explore different ways of establishing your online presence. The problem, though, is finding the best ways to achieve this.

Do you simply hire an online marketer to take care of it? Before you consider the services of a third party, you should become familiar with the best practices for leveraging your digital footprint.

Let’s take a look at five of the best online strategies for businesses.

1. Find Alternative Platforms for Creating Business Profiles

While Facebook and LinkedIn are some of the most common sites for listing business profiles, there are several other lesser-known opportunities to consider.

For instance, Medium.com provides a prime place for publishing your bio, and it offers pretty good traffic. In May 2019, the website tallied a whopping 236.65 million views for content.

It’s one of the many reasons why entrepreneurs like Paul Esterhuizen created profiles on the site. Esterhuizen is the man behind School-Days, a fundraising program in South Africa dedicated to education.

2. Step Up Your Social Media Campaigns

Social media has become synonymous with online presence, so it makes sense for businesses to take advantage of it for brand engagement. Don’t just create a profile on different sites and let the work roll out by itself.

It requires constant effort to keep an updated profile. Use automated tools to make sure that your brand consistently interacts with your target audience. The Digital Marketing Institute recommends the following tools:

Buffer

BuzzSumo

Hootsuite

MeetEdgar

Sprout Social

By automating social media posts, you can focus on other important things while these tools ensure that your brand gets the “name recall” it needs from your target market.

3. Reserve 20% for Promotional Content

An aggressive social media campaign can backfire when you don’t take your customers’ needs into account.

For this reason, Hootsuite suggests that you should reserve 20% of posts for promotional content. The rest should focus on convincing your customers that your business is the best solution for them.

4. Invest in New Technologies

Be willing to upgrade your tech resources. This one should be non-negotiable. If you aim to redirect online traffic to your website, it has to be configured for accepting orders or engaging enough for visitors to inquire about your business.

Start by creating a website if you feel overburdened with heading straight into the specifics of tech investments. Some websites offer free versions for building your own site—even for inexperienced users. These free sites include Shopify and Wix.

5. Be Creative

Here we’re talking about how you can stand out from the competition. For example, a brick-and-mortar store can offer curbside pick-up for purchases. It helps customers by limiting interaction with other people, especially during a pandemic.

These five strategies can boost your company’s online presence but only if you have the right mindset. Finally, set a goal for the relevant metrics when you draft a digital marketing plan.