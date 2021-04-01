Giving Back to the Community Just Got Easier with Containers for Change

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Central District)

The Bend BottleDrop Redemption Center, located in the Bend Central District (BCD), gives everyone the ability to recoup their bottle and can deposits by recycling containers. Collecting cans and disposing of them here also provides an important income resource for many community members, including houseless folks and those living under the poverty line.

The BCD Visionary Board recognizes the value of this service as well as business owner concerns about unlawful activity in the area. We created a Second Street Task Force last year to engage in constructive discussions with stakeholders, including the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), neighboring businesses, service providers and the Bend Police Department. Since then, many positive conversations have taken place and we are excited to announce the BottleDrop’s new initiatives.

As one of the oldest bottle redemption centers, you may have noticed this location can get crowded and sometimes attract aggressive solicitation of containers. The collaborative discussions led to three strategies OBRC is implementing to address these livability issues:

Containers for Change — An easy way to donate your redeemables to local service providers who are helping the unhoused community. OBRC encourages people, as an alternative to rewarding aggressive panhandling, to donate their containers to excellent non-profits who provide more direct and comprehensive services to the vulnerable population at hand. For the next two months, simply turn in your green bags without a bag tag and they will be donated. (info here) We’d like to thank a broad coalition of interests, including the Mayor, Police Chief, BottleDrop, nonprofits serving unhoused individuals and the Visionary Board board, all joined in concert to convey the message about this program to all 18,000 customers who use the Bend Redemption Center. The Blue Bag Fundraising Program — Works just like the Green Bag program, except the proceeds are directed to the nonprofit named on the bag tag. Click the link to see participating nonprofits and request blue bags. ( info here) More Locations — Newport Avenue Market is the newest addition to increased capacity in Central Oregon cities in order to reduce the stress on the central Bend location. Now you can print bag tags, buy green bags and redeem funds here! (info here) Vocational Training — OBRC is exploring a relationship with a local nonprofit service provider (REACH) to launch a partnership vocational rehabilitation/employment program, where OBRC could provide funding for unhoused individuals to help keep the redemption center site clean of litter and, at reach, remediate litter in adjacent areas.

Resently stated in the BottleDrop Newsletter, “We love the giving spirit of Bend residents who want to do anything they can to help their neighbors in need, but we also want to avoid a situation where individuals exhibiting aggressive and disruptive behavior near the Redemption Center are rewarded with container donations. In that spirit and as a group, we want to encourage you to give your container donations to some incredible nonprofits serving clients in Bend’s Central District as an alternative to giving them directly to people soliciting donations near the Redemption Center.”

How to take part in Containers for Change for those without an existing BottleDrop account:

Open one here or sign up at a kiosk at the redemption center. Go to a kiosk at the redemption center to get your account card, print bag sticker tags and purchase green bags. Fill your bags with redeemable containers.

Once your account is set up and your bags are full:

Drop them off without tags at the Bend Redemption Center. Feel fantastic about giving back to your community.

Learn More about Containers for Change

If you wish to keep the funds from your containers, return your green bags with the stickers on them. You can redeem your funds for cash at the redemption center or at kiosks at various grocery stores. If you select a BottleDrop Plus location to use your funds at you will receive 20 percent more. Newport Avenue Market just became a BottleDrop Plus location!

See all participating locations and services here