Guide to a Good Night’s Sleep: 5 Different Mattress Types Explained

Sleep is one of the most vital things in our lives. It helps us achieve a healthier mind and body. Thus, we must give ourselves the best sleeping experience like never before. Buying the best mattress should be the number one priority on your list. Choosing the best mattress types can be challenging but fun at the same time.

Getting the right mattress is necessary to provide the most appropriate one for your specific sleeping needs. It may be tricky to find the best as different mattress types offer different benefits. What’s more important is knowing your comfort preference during sleep. Thus, the right knowledge is needed to understand the various mattress types available for you.

You will probably feel overwhelmed by all the mattress types on the list we prepared for you. But you don’t have to worry much! Here we will explain the different mattress types and their benefits. Continue reading to learn more.

1. Innerspring Mattress

You probably think that innerspring mattresses are old and out of date. But understand that manufacturers have developed and enhanced the quality of today’s innerspring mattresses. Modern technologies have been used to provide a better sleeping experience. Thus, making it still a popular choice for many.

This innerspring mattress uses a coil system. This system consists of springs and a number of coils that provide excellent support to your body while at rest. Furthermore, innerspring mattresses are also known for their bouncy feeling. Most significantly, this mattress type is more affordable than many other types. If you are still confused about what brand to get, the best bed this 2021 can provide you with a list you’ll surely love!

2. Natural Fiber

You might have heard about natural fibers while choosing the best mattress. This can be the best choice for people who want eco-friendly products. Natural fibers use natural materials inside the bed rather than using manufactured products. Thus, one should expect to pay a higher price. This is because the production of this mattress type requires more details in the process.

Getting a natural fiber can be a great investment to make. Aside from the quality-made mattress, you are also helping the environment! The process of making this mattress does not require the use of harmful chemicals. To check if the bed is purely an eco-friendly choice, it should have a Greenguard certification mark. This way, you can secure that the mattress does help in reducing indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposures.

3. Memory Foam

Memory foam is also one of the most popular choices for many. It can contour your body to provide additional comfort while at sleep. The sinking feeling it offers can help your body feel at ease. Once you get out of bed, it will get back to its original shape in a couple of minutes. Not only is it beneficial for sleepers, but its material is also used in other products like footwear, automotive, and furniture.

Furthermore, memory foam can also effectively distribute your body weight. As a result, it can encourage proper spine alignment. What more? It can respond quickly to heat and pressure. Overall, memory foam is the best when it comes to durability and long-lasting quality mattress.

4. Somnigel Mattress

Sounds new? Check this out! Somnigel is purely made of gel without any trace of foam material. This mattress type is known for its comfort and support. Just like memory foam, they can also shape your body. It promotes an equal distribution of body weight that is helpful to ease pressure points. Furthermore, what’s more interesting is that they have a hollow column design called the diamond column.

The diamond column design or the hollow columns are created for the free flow of air. The free flow of air in the mattress is helpful to achieve a cooler mattress. Unlike other mattresses which are not breathable, in somnigel, you don’t have to worry about mold formations . This makes the somnigel a great choice for people who don’t want much work in maintaining their mattresses.

5. Hybrid Mattress

A hybrid mattress combines memory foam, latex, or gel foam with an innerspring system in one. A great way to enjoy the double comfort experience you have never experienced before. What benefits can it provide you? It can offer you the pressure relief from the foams mentioned and the sturdy feeling of an innerspring mattress. Here are the components of a hybrid mattress:

Base layer – This layer is commonly made up of foam for padding.

Support core – This core is made up of pocket-wrapped coils and springs for support.

Comfort layer – This layer is simply the layer you rest on.

Pillow-top – This layer is made up of 1-2 inches of pillowtop that is helpful to provide additional cushioning.

Takeaway

As mentioned, choosing a new mattress can be challenging and overwhelming. There are many more mattresses not mentioned on the list. Thus, it is necessary that you educate yourself on these types and choose what’s best for your needs. Getting the best and appropriate mattress can be your edge to achieve a healthier body and mind.