Guide to Car Sharing Options in Singapore

If you’ve never been to Singapore, you might as well add it to the list places you have to visit in your lifetime. The city-state is a next-generation city with many places to visit; it has beautiful museums, skyline, and bridges. Holidaying in Singapore is fantastic, but just like other holiday destinations; visitors have a primary concern on how to move around. Taking public transportation may seem like a good idea, but it has a number of pitfalls.

For residents of Singapore, owning and maintaining a car is getting more difficult every day, with the rising cost of COE. Despite the expense associated with owning a personal vehicle, jostling public transportation can be a nightmare. This leaves us with the question, “what’s the best alternative.”

Car Sharing in Singapore

If you are a resident or a visitor in Singapore, the most affordable and convenient means of transportation is through the car-sharing system.

The car-sharing option is awesome. It has proven to be very useful, it is more affordable than owning a car, and gives you more convenient than using public transportation. You register with a car-sharing platform, reserve a nearby car, unlock with the relevant app or card, and drive around. If you want to try out the car-sharing option here are some platform to consider:

BlueSG

What makes BlueSG first on the list operators is their 100% environmental friendly electric vehicles. BlueSG has over 300 stations in Singapore, so you can reserve or drop off the vehicle in any of these locations.

Vehicle type: All BlueSG cars are electric vehicles

Membership fee: $15 monthly

Insurance: Available

Rental price: $30 per hour for weekly membership $19.80 per hour for a one-year premium membership.

Number of cars Available: 1000+

How it Works

The first step is to visit the website and sign up or register using the mobile app. You can either apply for BlueSG card or link your account with your card. Then make reservations online, unplug, and drive around. Return to any of the designated locations.

Don’t forget insurance, most times you’ll have to deposit some money for car hire excess waiver insurance coverage.

Tribecar

What makes Tribecar stand out is that it gives members different options to choose from, including vehicles, motorcycles, vans, and Lorries. That’s not all; businesses can also profit from using Tribecar. The operators boast of over 250 stations. However, users must return the vehicle exactly where it was taken from.

Vehicle Type: gas vehicles

Membership fee: None

Insurance: Available

Rental price: $2.14 per hour for super off-peak, $4.82 for off-peak and $6.96 for peak

Number of cars Available: 324

How it works

Tribecar is one of the few cars hiring operators in Singapore that don’t request membership fees; they also stand against any form of hidden charges. Sharing a car with Tribecar is simple, register online to become a member for free, make reservations online, unlock the vehicle via the web, and drive around. With Tribecar, you must return the car to its original packing lot.

Car Club

This is the first car sharing company in Singapore, and for over two decades, they have been providing quality service, they have over 100 cars stations cut across Singapore. Car Club is opened for commercial usage; this means business owners can register for a corporate plan.

Vehicle Type: gas vehicles

Membership fee: $10.70

Insurance: Available

Rental fees: $11 for the first hour

Number of cars available: 250+

How it Works

No matter the type of membership plan you chose, you will be paying the same $10.70. However, if you opt for a value price plan, you will need to pre-pay $50 but save 22% on rental and mileage.

SMOVE

SMOVE has shown tremendous progress since it was established, it started with less than ten cars, but today it boasts of close to 500 vehicles running across 80 locations. With SMOVE, you don’t need to pay a membership fee, while charges vary based on the car category.

Vehicle Type: gas vehicles

Membership fee: None

Insurance: Available

Rental fees: $30 for 3 hour/ $90 for 6 hours / $120 for 12 hours / $150 for 24 hours.

Number of cars available: 400+

How it Works

Becoming a member is simple; you can either register online or via their mobile app. Apply for EZ-Link card to unlock the car. Make reservations online then collect your car and drive.

WhizzCar

WhizzCar is another car-sharing operator with long years of experience. Membership is open only to people between 21 and 68 years, with at least one-year driving experience.

Vehicle Type: gas vehicles

Membership fee: $10.70

Insurance: yes

Rental fees:$14.07, $11.93, $18.29 per hour, depending on the plan

Number of cars available: 150+

How it Works

To become a member, you need to register online and receive a fob for unlocking cars, make reservations online or through phone calls

About Car Sharing Insurance

The type of insurance used for car-sharing service is called temporary car insurance; it’s a short term policy that runs along with existing auto insurance.

Depending on the service, temporary car insurance starts from one hour and could extend to thirty days. Most car-sharing service companies include temporary car insurance as a standard part of their service.

In situations where insurance is paid with hiring fee, third-party damage will be covered, it’s essential you know that the level of cover varies between companies, so it essential that read through their policy. The cost of car hire excess waiver insurance coverage also varies.

The car hires excess waiver insurance coverage on most policy range from $600 to $900; it’s higher if you are a younger driver.

Get temporary car insurance coverage. It’s not the same as the regular auto insurance.

Wrap-up

So, there you have it, Singapore’s most reliable transport system; car sharing, find the one that suits you most and engage. Do feel free to contact us if you need further assistance.

Thanks for reading.