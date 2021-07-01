Habitat for Humanity Accepting More Applications for Housing Program in Redmond 

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has announced that they have one more three-bedroom townhouse available for their Quince Townhomes neighborhood in Redmond. They are recommending that interested people apply between July 1-July 30. This contemporary style town-home community is conveniently located near the Redmond commercial district at the north end of town.

The Habitat homes in this ten-unit land-lease development are three-bedroom, two-bath homes including a garage. People interested in applying for this home must meet income guidelines for Home Loan approval. This applies to residents who live and/or work in Redmond.

Minimum income: $33,000-$33,600 for two- to five-person household

Maximum income: $49,000-$66,100.

620 minimum credit score

Partnership Program Applications may be picked up during open hours at the Bend ReStore, Monday-Saturday from 1pm-6pm, or online at the Bend-Redmond Habitat website

The applications are due: July 30, 2021.

For questions, email: homeownership@brhabitat.org

Phone: 541-385-5387 ext. 102

