High Desert Chamber Music Returns This Summer with Pop-Up Concerts

(Isabelle Senger and Janet Smith | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music is getting back to doing what we do best! This summer, violinist and Executive Director Isabelle Senger will be joined by pianist Janet Smith in a series of free outdoor Pop-Up Concerts around town.

These short, 20-minute performances will be held in a variety of locations, including Downtown Bend, the Old Mill District and several parks in the Bend Park and Recreation District. These events are free to attend and open to all.

We will kick off this series on Tuesday, July 8, at 1pm with an appearance at Looney Bean Coffee. Join us on their outdoor back patio overlooking Mirror Pond. Parking is plentiful in Downtown Bend, but please observe the new parking requirements. Make sure to arrive early if you want a seat, and grab your favorite coffee or beverage.

We’ve missed you, and hope you can join us for our return to presenting high quality live classical chamber music in Central Oregon. It’s time to Come Hear the Music.

For more information about upcoming scheduled dates and locations, please visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com or call 541-306-3988.