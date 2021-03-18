High Desert Museum Named Finalist for 2021 IMLS National Medal for Museum & Library Service

(Redmond students in a STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) visit the High Desert Museum in 2019 as part of their educational experience | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The federal Institute of Museum and Library Services announced today that the High Desert Museum is among the 30 finalists selected for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The National Medal is considered the nation’s highest honor in the museum and library fields. For more than 25 years, the award has recognized institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities.

“We’re thrilled and honored to be recognized by the IMLS as a national leader for our support of and engagement with the High Desert community, particularly during this challenging pandemic year,” said High Desert Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “Since opening our doors nearly 40 years ago, we’ve worked diligently to serve the region as an educational resource, a responsive partner and a source of inspiration and wonder for all who walk through our doors. Inclusion as a finalist validates the work we’re doing to offer diverse learning experiences to our community and visitors, and the importance of creating connections to our region’s arts, cultures, history and natural sciences.”

The High Desert Museum was selected as a National Medal for Museum and Library Service Finalist in 2018, as well. The medals were not awarded in 2020, and this year three museums and three libraries will be chosen from among the 30 finalists for the honor.

“The revival and reinstitution of the National Medals by IMLS is another signal of recovery and renewal in the nation’s very challenging — but very hopeful — times,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “We are celebrating not only the ongoing excellence of the best of our museums and libraries, but their extraordinary efforts through the pandemic, the recession, the racial justice protests and national divisions to serve, heal and bring together our communities. Congratulations to all 30 finalists.”

To celebrate this honor, IMLS is encouraging High Desert Museum community members to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media as part of the Share Your Story campaign on April 8 using the #IMLSmedals hashtag and to engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, please visit the IMLS website.

National Medal winners will be announced in late spring. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during a virtual National Medal Ceremony this summer.

To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit the IMLS website.

imls.gov • highdesertmuseum.org