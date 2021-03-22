Hiring the Best DUI Attorney

Are you recently involved in a DUI case or maybe you know someone who is? The best first step that you can do is hiring a professional attorney that specializes in DUIs. If you do not know where to start or how to find one, we will be breaking down a guide that could help you in finding the best DUI attorney there is.

What is DUI?

Driving under influence, also known as DUI, is a type of criminal offence where you are caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. These substances have psychoactive effects that alter our brain functions and prevent them from functioning properly — making us incapable of driving safely and prone to a deadly auto accident.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people die every day because of drunk-driving related incidents. In 2019 alone, 10,142 lives were taken just because of irresponsible people who decided to drive even though their senses are impaired by alcohol or drugs. This is a number that we all should be alarmed by. Assigning a designated driver? Deciding not to drive when you know you are about to drink? Those are not that hard to do, especially when you think about the lives that you hold on your hand at the moment you hold that wheel.

What does a DUI attorney do?

Hiring an attorney who specialises in DUI cases is important as they have the most experience in handling them and are likely to help you reduce your penalties. A person convicted of DUI can be punished with large fines, community service, probation, or imprisonment. It is also mandatory for a DUI offender to attend alcohol assessment counselling and rehabilitation.

Your attorney will handle your case for you, making sure you are getting a fair sentence. They will assist you on what you have to do during hearings, handle evidence, and finally represent you in court.

How can I find a DUI attorney?

1. Ask for referrals.

If you are looking for a good DUI attorney but do not know where a great starting point would be asking your friends and family if they know one. First-hand information is always the best source of recommendations, especially when it comes to services like this one. There is a good chance that at least one of your friends know an excellent DUI attorney.

2. Look online.

If you had no luck with referrals, then it is time to start doing your research and looking through online. Most attorneys nowadays have their websites or webpages, that you can easily find one that is based in your area. List down at least three potential candidates.

3. Contact multiple DUI attorneys.

After making your list, contact them one by one. It is important to talk to potential lawyers before you officially hire them. Gauge their communication skills as well as their treatment of you as their client. You want to feel comfortable with your attorney and he or she must be able to explain to you your case and the things you will be doing.

4. Trust your instincts.

Now you are at the part where you have to decide which attorney you are going to hire. Trust your guts and with the one that you feel will handle your case best.If you are looking for a DUI attorney Harrisburg PA area, click the link to contact the best attorney that can assist you with your case. Remember the next time that you drive while drunk you are risking not only your life but also others well.