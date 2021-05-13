How clear stickers get made (and what are they used for)?

Are you on the lookout for some custom-printed clear stickers? Do you want to know more about them, how they get printed and what you can use them for?

If so, you’re in the right place! We’re going to do a deep dive into clear stickers and tell you everything you need to know about them, including how to ensure you get the best quality.

Let’s get started!

What exactly is a clear sticker?

We don’t want to spend loads of time on this, as it’s pretty apparent. However, it’s good to cover, so we all understand.

A clear sticker uses a transparent or see-thru vinyl, with the design printed on top. This is why clear stickers are also referred to as transparent stickers. White ink is very opaque (non-see-thru), so we use that where we want to give your design solid colors.

Here is a great example of a clear sticker:

How do clear stickers get made?

The best way to show the construction of a transparent sticker is to break it apart. Here is a de-constructed clear sticker, and we explain each layer below.

On top sits an over-laminate that protects your design from harm. The design can be printed in many ways, in incredible detail. The clear vinyl base layer is printed on and is highly transparent. The vinyl is backed with a glue that is suitable for 1000s of different uses. A backing paper makes sure the sticker sits flat, feels premium, and is easy to peel.

When should you use a transparent sticker?

A transparent sticker is ideal when you need to show your design and not the surrounding part of the sticker.

Because the sticker is almost invisible, it makes your design stand out.

But be careful! If you have a primarily dark design, and you stick it on a black surface, it will get lost – you won’t be able to see it. The clear vinyl, because it’s so see-thru, won’t give your dark design any contrast to the dark object you’ve stuck it on.

Great examples of transparent stickers

Here are a few terrific examples of transparent stickers to show you how others have used them in the past. We hope it sparks your imagination for how you can too use transparent stickers.

These candles look great with clear labels. They show the beautiful color of the wax through the label, and it works so well!

This die cut sticker is made from compostable, eco-friendly material. It’s perfect for food packaging because you can recycle it with the paper packaging.

This clear car windshield sticker looks great on your vehicle. The transparent material is perfect on glass and because of the laminate will withstand scratches & sunlight.

Conclusion

We hope you have enjoyed these examples and have all the information you need to buy clear stickers for the right reasons.

If you have any questions, please leave them in the comments below.