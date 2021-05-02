How Effective A Disposable Mobile Number for Verification Is?

Are you wondering how effective a disposable phone number is? Well, think about the following scenario: you visited a particular dating website, and your “prospect” asked your contact number. Without any doubt, you gave him/her your number. And not for long, you started receiving unusual and suspicious links to your mobile phone, as well as unexpected messages.

Now, if you only provided a temporary phone number instead of your real number, do you think the above scenario will happen to you? Certainly no. because temporary phone numbers are designed exclusively to protect your privacy, including your real phone number. Another thing is the flexibility it offers. After a disposable number has fulfilled its mission, you can stop the service of the said number earlier than it should be. By doing this, you will no longer receive any types of messages from anyone.

As we advanced towards a higher technology, so is our mobile number. That is why cloud-based technology was invented and continuously reinvented. Unfortunately, scammers and hackers are also getting smarter, keeping their pace with the constant improvement of our communication technology.

There are various situations where a temporary phone number can help you with your everyday communication. Remember to always protect your privacy especially if you are doing online transactions.

What are the reasons why people are using disposable phone numbers?

Many individuals are not familiar with disposable numbers. Unknown to them, smart business owners, entrepreneurs, and even ordinary people who are intelligent enough utilize the power and are taking advantage of a disposable phone number, or temp phone number.

The following are a few of the situations where a disposable phone number is extremely applicable:

Registering for online offers, downloading an app or eBooks, or registering for an online membership – these activities will ask you for your mobile number once you sign up in their online registration forms. Although it is very legal for them to ask for some of your personal information, providing your real mobile number will put your privacy at risk. Using a disposable mobile number for verification purposes will totally eliminate the risk of being exposed online.

Registering for dating apps or websites – dating websites are not bad. They were created to provide fun and if the situation permits, a life partner. However, you should be fully aware of the fact that not all members are focus on having a ‘date’. Some might only want to gain your trust so, in the end, they can ask for your sensitive data. Providing them a temporary SMS number instead of the real one will greatly shield you from phishing and other spam messages and calls attack.

People use temporary phone numbers for circumstances where they don’t want to provide their real numbers. And we cannot blame them because they are just protecting their privacy from being hacked. One good example is for you selling on the Craiglist platform. We all know that Craiglist is an American classified advertisement platform for jobs, selling, and buying.

Once the product has been purchased, you can terminate the service of a temp SMS number so no one can further send you messages or the best thing is, no hackers or scammers can invade your privacy.

Where to buy a reliable temporary phone number?

If there is one place that where you should turn to, then that is Hottelecom. Hottelecom provides all types of virtual numbers that you need. We also offer VoIP and PBX systems, depending on your needs. With our reliable and indispensable disposable phone numbers, no wonder that there are more and more people who rely on our cloud-based services.

Reasons why more people choose to get the service of Hottelecom over others

There are various significant reasons why entrepreneurs, business owners, and ordinary individuals choose Hottelecom over other cloud-based providers and even those who are offering disposable phone numbers for free.

Complete privacy – Hottelecom is fully aware that the number one reason why people purchase disposable numbers is that they want to hide their true identity. For those who are not yet aware, a phone number is enough for smart scammers to get your sensitive information. To avoid this thing from happening, use a temporary number in registering online.

Dedicated customer service availability – Hottelecom has dedicated customer support ‘round the clock. It means that our customer service team is available 24 days, 7 days a week to answer all your concerns and provide the most appropriate answers to all your questions and queries.

More than 100 various ways of paying for the chosen service – We at Hottelecom strive hard to provide you the total comfort and safety. That is why you can choose to pay in more than 100 payment methods that we have. And if you prefer total and complete privacy, we also offer payment through cryptocurrency.

The most stable Internet connectivity – probably the very reason why we are people’s choice. Our connection is stable and dependable enough for every end-user. This is to avoid downtime especially if you’re running a business.

Connection to more than 100 countries all over the world – business owners and entrepreneurs rely on Hottelecom when it comes to their communication process. Hottelecom has a wide range of cloud-based services that you can choose from. And if you want to enhance your business presence, choose Hottelecom and avail our different cloud-based services.

Hottelecom is your ultimate one-stop shop when it comes to virtual numbers, VoIP, and PBX services. With our extensive experience, Hottelecom does not only provide you reliable services but also able to help you find the right fit for you and your business.

Final words

Although the Internet is full of information about disposable mobile numbers, the fact that they provide the necessary awareness to everyone should not be taken for granted. And in case you need further clarification about virtual numbers or any types of cloud-based communication, don’t hesitate to contact Hottelecom and our experts are ready to assist you.