How Google Data Studio Can Help Your Business: 5 Things You Should Know

Google offers myriad solutions suitable for businesses, and Data Studio is one of its most intriguing creations to date.

Of course before you can decide whether or not it is right for you, you need to know what it can do and what benefits it brings to the table, so here is a rundown of the main aspects to consider before you make a commitment either way.

Data Studio is free

This is perhaps the biggest reason to at least give Google’s report and data visualization platform a try, because since there is no price to pay for leveraging it, there is little risk involved.

All you need is a Google account, which is also free, and you can sign up for Data Studio access and start using it to track and interpret various metrics for digital marketing purposes.

There are some limitations which make alternatives more appealing

The primary problem with Data Studios is that it only taps into a limited number of sources to furnish users with information, most of which are unsurprisingly related to other Google services.

Meanwhile Data Studio alternatives may be preferable if you want to tap into the likes of Facebook and Amazon to extract and subsequently analyze data, since these are just two of the major sources not currently covered by Google’s offering.

The interface is intuitive & customizable

While Data Studio may predominantly encompass information from Google sources for the purposes of reporting, the good news is that it is easy for even a novice to cook up compelling visualizations of the data they have access to, thanks to the straightforward, non-technical design of the interface.

The same goes for the dashboard, which lets you make customizations that tailor the experience to your needs. For example, if you want the focus to be on click-through rates and impressions generated by your website, or conversion rates for landing pages, this can all be displayed at the same time to give you a quick snapshot of the current state of play.

Shareability is part of the process

Google is an old hand when it comes to making data shareable, and Data Studio is no different in this respect.

The reports and visualizations that you generate are not just simple to make, but can also be distributed to others within your organization in a matter of moments. This is ideal for those who work with large teams, or rely on communication and collaboration with colleagues to push projects forwards efficiently.

Interactivity is available

Another noteworthy feature of Data Studio’s reporting functionality is that your findings can be expressed in an interactive way. Charts and graphs are not just static, but let the insights shine through in a more conspicuous and intuitive way thanks to this.

Finally, the fact that this is a Google product means that you can rely on it to be resilient and consistent going forward, which may be enough to sell it to most businesses.