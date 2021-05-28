How Instagram can help businesses to get more customers

Instagram is no longer just a platform for friends and families to share pictures and memories, it has become a way for businesses to market their product and services. Instagram is a unique social media platform. It offers features that other sites don’t, such as the ‘stories’ feature which allows users to share videos and photos in chronological order. There is also the option of creating branded hashtags for your posts that enables you to track engagement. There are many other ways that Instagram allows brands and businesses to get more followers and if you want to know a few of these ways, keep reading.

A large audience

With 1 billion active users and 500 million daily users, Instagram has a massive audience. With so many people at your disposal, your business can thrive if you use the platform correctly and adopt a good strategy. Instagram’s large demographic benefits your business in many ways including the following:

You get to connect with customers across niches, exposing your product or service.

The large number of people at your fingertips allows you to work smarter and not necessarily harder.

There is an endless opportunity to attract engaged traffic and build a community.

You can market in an inexpensive way to as many people as you can afford using ads.

Many ways to engage

Instagram is driven by engagement and it is important for your business to be engaging with users on the platform. There are many ways that you can engagement including:

Like

Share

Comment

Reply to comments.

Ask and answer questions.

Reply to direct messages.

Host questionnaires in your Instagram stories.

Host polls in your Instagram stories.

The more likes and comments that you get, the more visible you become on Instagram so you want to prioritize engagement by posting and sharing high quality content, using hashtags and also partnering with other brands and influencers. You also want to create saveable content for your feed and write longer captions so that people spend more time on your post.

A new form of marketing

Gone are the days of traditional, expensive marketing. Instagram is now the new form of marketing for brands and businesses. Organic marketing is a strategy that generates natural traffic to your business over a period of time as opposed to paid advertising or sponsored posts. This is the way forward because it allows you to share information at essentially no cost and on top of that it feels more authentic to your audience instead of it being a sales pitch. You can use marketing on Instagram to be educational, relevant and helpful to your followers. Organic marketing also helps you build an authentic audience and you can boost web traffic while informing your audience.

Advertising is available

One of the many benefits of Instagram is that it offers advertising. There are many ways you can advertise on Instagram including:

Influencers

Stories ads.

Photo ads.

Video ads.

Carousel ads.

Collection ads.

Explore ads.

IGTV ads.

Instagram shopping ads.

How it works is that you pay to post content that you want sponsored on Instagram and once you have made the payment your content gets exposed to a larger audience. There are many benefits of this form of advertising including enhanced targeting, Boost brand awareness, track your campaigns success and build an organic connection with your audience. Not to mention the potential to gain more followers.

Customer service

Did you know that Instagram offers customer service? You have the option to set up Instagram quick replies for when customers ask you questions, this is especially helpful if you receive the same questions over and over again as you will not have to type a response every single time. Having customer service is good because it shows the customer than you care about their enquiry and that you are available to solve any problems. This helps you keep a healthy relationship with your customer. You can also have a store on Instagram that allows people to see your products which is an opportunity for you to make money directly from Instagram.

So there you have it, 5 tips on how Instagram can help your business get more customers.