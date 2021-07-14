How to Boost Your Business in a COVID-19 World

Credit: DGLimages via Canva

With mass vaccinations being rolled out around the nation, the end of COVID-19 and a return to normal is insight.

Regardless of how your business faired within the last year, whether your business remained steady throughout the pandemic or dropped to unseen lows, it’s time for a change.

Now, as shopping and dining resume, businesses will be pulling out all the steps to generate foot traffic. But how will your business stand out from the rest?

Consider the best and most effective ways to take your business forward this upcoming year.

Collect Unpaid Debt

First and foremost, deal with unpaid debts. The longer you wait to deal with your debtors, the more complex and longer it will be to retrieve your money. This can be an emotional and time-consuming task, which is why it’s a good idea to entrust a reputable, professional debt collection agency like Summit A•R to reach out and get your hard-earned money back. You want to hand over your unpaid accounts to an agency you can trust who maintains ethical and efficient practices.

Social Media Presence

Whichever platform you prefer, it’s important to be active and engage with your followers on at least one social media platform. You can create sweepstakes, use popular hashtags and create your own to gain a bit of momentum.

For Instagram specifically, if you have over 10,000 followers, you can create a swipe-up link that allows your followers to click and purchase from your Instagram story directly.

To stay active, create two to three posts that aren’t always directly revolving around just selling your business. Keep up with current events, be relatable and occasionally drop in something about your business.

If your budget allows it, reach out to local influencers to check out your product and possibly review it for their audience.

Local Markets

There are numerous flea markets where vendors can take their products or showcase their service to a broader market. Consider setting up a station at a market and marketing yourself to the market’s foot traffic.

If your neighbourhood doesn’t have a flea market, keep your eyes peeled for seasonal markets and street fairs. Amy Abrams, the founder of the flea market “Artist & Fleas” in 2003, stated, “A flea market is one of the best places in the world to see how people respond to your stuff. We’ve seen hundreds of people go on to use this as a platform to do what they really want to do.”

Safety Precautions

Many are eager to go out and enjoy summer, but some are still hesitant – and understandably so. You want your customers to feel safe, so be sure to implement some rules, whether it’s mandatory masks, social distancing, or lowering the store capacity.

If remote work isn’t possible, it’s vital to have all employees and customers feel as comfortable and safe as possible to continue boosting your business’s momentum.

Work with Locals

Depending on what your business is, consider collaborating with another local company. When you collaborate with locals, it will inspire you possibly open your mind to something you never thought you could have done. Here are a few benefits when you collaborate:

You get inspired

Grows your market as you meet other entrepreneurs

You learn about things you didn’t know about before

It saves you money and time when you collaborate with another owner

Once you know you’ve dealt with any outstanding debt, figured out your new target market, your business will continue to be on an uphill trajectory.