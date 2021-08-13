How to Create a Website Without Any Coding Experience?

This article will teach you how to build a website for your brand with no coding knowledge.

If you started a business of your own, you might need a website. This way, your website will be the most convenient way for people to locate your organization in a search engine. Which, in turn, can help to target a more prominent online audience. Moreover, a website is a means of promoting your business or selling anything, but it is also a brand’s business card that will symbolize its individuality.

There are two different methods you can implement to create your website. One of them involves employing a team of programmers, content writers, designers, web developers, and other experts in this field to construct a website for your company. They will write a code and develop a brand new website. However, this process is not simple to begin with, and it necessitates an expenditure of thousands of dollars as well as the communication, planning, and organization of the team’s work.

Fortunately, other alternative suits those just starting a company and lack time, finances, or technical skills. This one involves website builders or tools that allow you to construct a professional website without any coding experience and knowledge.

If you use a website builder, technically, the code is still present, but you don’t interact with it. The code of a website builder was developed to help you to build your own sites. The only thing you have to do is change the collection of ready-made blocks (in other words, custom-make) by changing the colors, content, pictures and by dragging and dropping the blocks. This way, you can personalize your website according to your preferences.

There are both pros and cons to using a website builder platform, we recommend this one. Let’s look at some of the benefits and drawbacks of business website builders.

Benefits

The ease of use: without any coding or design expertise, any user may construct an impressive website in half an hour. Hundreds of ready-made templates: templates for all sorts of businesses (vehicle rental, drug shops, dental services, beauty salons, and etc.) are available. There will be a template that will successfully cover your demands. Affordable price: the cost varies depending on the platform; however, it may range from completely free plans to $100-200 each month, which is far less expensive than developing a website from scratch or employing a team of website developers.

Drawbacks

The resemblance of no-code websites: although the collection of templates will be extensive, it is still similar for most of the templates. This means that there is a chance that someone else has a website comparable to yours. If you have this problem, there are the following steps you can take. First, create your brand’s identity based on color schemes, logo, or mascot. Secondly, it is worth looking to see if your brand’s logo, slogan, and colors do not match the competitor’s. There are few possibilities with the free price plan. In comparison, the premium ones provide more options for your website. The critical thing to remember is that even premium ones are less expensive than developing a brand-new website with a team of developers.

Step-by-step Instruction for Creating a No-Code Website

Choose a platform and register. Pick the template that suits your business’s demands. Be attentive on this part, as picking the right template will represent your business in a good light. You have to decide on what kind of website you want to create for your business. Come up with the domain name that will correspond to your brand’s name. Work with the default blocks. For example, change the color scheme or add something unique. Fill in the blanks with the material that best describes your brand or a product. Don’t overlook the importance of visualizing. Weblium, for example, provides a photo gallery with thousands of free photos to use. It will also be a great way to personalize if you include photographs of your coworkers and the company’s history. Start the SEO settings. This step is critical if you want the search engines to rank your website organically.

Finish and publish your website. But, before you proceed to the last stage, double-check everything: the functionality of each element on both mobile and desktop versions, the accuracy of the content, and the image quality.