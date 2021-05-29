How to Embrace a Hybrid Working Environment

There is no denying that the past 12 months have been very difficult for businesses. There are a lot of fresh trends that have emerged as a consequence of the pandemic. Some trends have also accelerated because of COVID-19. While some of these trends were there to begin with, they have been fast-tracked because of everything that we have all experienced.

One of these trends is the dominance of the remote workforce. Working from home is something that was being embraced more openly before the pandemic, but this trend has certainly accelerated at a rapid pace, and this is something that RTC Business Park take a look at in more detail in this post.

Realising the benefits of working from home

As a result of COVID-19, a lot of businesses had no choice but to allow their employees to work from home. This resulted in a lot of businesses realising the benefits associated with remote work. Remote work gives employees flexibility and it boosts their level of satisfaction because they are able to have a better work/life balance. At the same time, it means that, as a business, you can have greater coverage, as you do not have to stick with the typical office working hours. Moreover, embracing remote work can help you to reduce your costs as well, as it is certainly the less expensive of the two.

And the problems

Nevertheless, there are some benefits that you will only experience in an office environment. After all, you cannot beat the team spirit and camaraderie that comes with working with other people face-to-face. You may need to meet with important clients too. Plus, when you do not see your workforce all of the time, it can be easy to find yourself on a different page and you start to think that there are problems that are not there.

Ditching the office place altogether is not recommended, as your efficiency levels and levels of team spirit can end up dropping. Working together is important in terms of motivation. It is also imperative when it comes to branding your business and showing your company in the best possible light.

Adopting a hybrid environment

As you can see, there are clearly pros and cons that are associated with working from home and working in an office place. So, what is going to happen when all of the restrictions are lifted and we can return to the office again? Well, we can expect to see a lot of businesses embrace a hybrid working environment. This means that there will be a mixture between working from home and working in an office.

When you are looking for the best office for your business, there are a number of different things that you should consider. You need to make sure you have the right office facilities to accommodate staff who do decide to come in – eg. parking, canteen facilities, security, and meeting rooms. If you are looking for an office space that only needs to accommodate some of your workforce, as they are going to alternate the days they come into the office, you can afford to get a smaller space that has better facilities, and so this is something you may want to consider while you are looking for the perfect spot for you.

So there you have it: an insight into the new hybrid working environments that are taking the industry and environment by storm. We hope that this has helped you to get a better understanding regarding the future of the working environment, as well as the vital factors to consider when looking for the best office space.