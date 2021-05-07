How To Find The Best Dental Office Space Rental Through Tenant Realtors

Finding the ideal dental office space for your practice is no easy matter. Besides the fact that there are regulations the location needs to pass and continually uphold, you have other factors to take into consideration. Factors such as location, accessibility, rent, and more.

Here are tips from rental experts and realtors about finding the best dental office space through realtor services.

1. The Right Realtor For Rental Services

There’s no going around the fact that when it comes to searching for spaces for medical practices, having an experienced realtor lead the way will make the hunt much easier. Note that realtors for regular office spaces may not be the right match against those who specialize in dental office deposits.

Be sure to go with one that solely focuses on helping renters find medical-approved spaces. They are not MERELY focused on the aesthetic of rentals but they are also knowledgable of protocols that are to be passed regarding clearances for medical facilities.

2. Non-Compete And Local Competition

This has to do with location and what your office’s competition is like. There are two factors to consider about your competition. How they are doing at present, what their statistics were like for the last two to three years, how many patient drop-ins do they accommodate per day, etc.

In the event that the pool of competition is quite scant yet the demand for dental services are high, then you may as well seal the deal with your rental realtor immediately. In contrast, not having any competition does not always entail dominance in your field of practice if the demand is low.

Talk to your realtor and ask about these factors as you decide to rent dental office space DC recommends. You can map out the distance between the various practices within your area of choice for a more efficient means of planning and strategizing around non-compete and local competition information.

3. Know Your Demographic

Your target demographic is a key component in deciding whether your practice has the potential to thrive in the location of your choice or not. Are you looking to run a general practice? Cosmetic dentistry? Public health dentistry? Maxillofacial and/or oral surgery?

It will be to your advantage that you align your location-scouting of the city and/or state that seek after your area of specialization. Discuss this with your rental tenant realtor agency as they will be more acquainted with these details. At the same time, they may have connections with relevant agencies to help point you towards the right direction when it comes to aligning your specialization with a location’s demographic within the same.

4. Accessibility

The fact of the matter is that even as essential as medical services are, accessibility still plays a huge role in determining how the practice itself may turn out. Some dental practitioners go so far as to note the number of floors of a building, the number of parking spaces available (and how many vehicles they can accommodate), how close said building is to the nearest road, etc.

Review every zone and list down how many routes there are for entering and exiting, to get to the office. It is easy for cars to get through? Are said routes limited to pedestrian-only? Are the roads one-way only? How is the traffic situation? What about traffic during rush hours?

All of these questions, and related ones, will be helpful in allowing you to gauge how accessible the dental office is, or otherwise.