Wayfinding signs are an excellent tool for providing information to visitors in your commercial space. Be it a business complex, a medical facility, or governmental buildings, you can guide visitor traffic to their appropriate destination with these signs.

Before you settle on a vendor, visit their website to order a building directory signage, you should consider a few factors to determine if they can provide you with the best wayfinding and digital building directory services.

The global digital signage sector is expected to reach $27.8 billion in 2026. It is a booming market with multiple players. The article will get you started with finding the right vendor for your business.

How to Find the Best Wayfinding Signs and Digital Building Directory Services

Extensive Product Line

There are various options available in the marketplace when it comes to wayfinding signs. For example, you could opt for a landscape or portrait-based sign. You could have an aluminum or stainless steel frame or have no frames.

You could have the signs mounted onto the walls, standing upright, or on an angled pedestal. Find a vendor who can offer you such different varieties of wayfinding signs. Some vendors also offer customization options. Enquire about the same before settling on a design.

Cost-Efficient

Do not settle on the first vendor that you find. Talk to different vendors, understand the price range offered and research the vendors online. Digital directories could improve the visitor experience, value of your commercial place and make property maintenance easier.

It is recommended you settle on a flexible budget range. It would be better to go with a vendor who provides quality products and services than paying for a vendor because of low product prices.

Installation

Does the vendor offer installation services, or do you have to install the digital signs? How convenient would it be to install them on your own? When you visit their website to order a building directory signage, what state will the product arrive in?

Digital signs come with a play integration option, meaning the products are delivered, ready to use; you just need to integrate them. If you do not want to handle the integration process, then enquire if the vendor will provide complete hands-off service.

Product Warranty

Look for digital products that are manufactured using commercial-grade components. It acts as an assurance that the final product, such as the wayfinding sign, will last for a long time. Also, ensure the product is covered under the manufacturer’s warranty so you can get the required repairs or replacement done in case of any issues.

Customer Support

If your building directory system is malfunctioning, who do you reach out to in such a case? Does the vendor offer customer support? Will they help diagnose and resolve the issue? Also, will they entertain your calls if you have bought wayfinding signs long back from them?

Digital building directory signs at the end of the day are electronics that could run into issues due to wear and tear. It is always good to have customer support you can rely on in case of problems.

Customer Reviews

Lastly, check out customer reviews to understand the quality of service offered by the vendor. Customer accounts can go a long way in authenticating the claims made by the vendor. For example, you could look for testimonials on the vendor’s website or run a simple search engine query for reviews.

The factors mentioned above will help you get started with finding the best wayfinding signs before you commit to a vendor and visit their website to order a building directory signage. Always explore the complete range of digital products the vendor has on offer. Ensure the product is covered under manufacturer warranties, and you will have access to efficient customer support in case of any issues.