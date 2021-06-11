How to get a loan if you work unofficially?

You are having a job as a freelancer? Or you are working on projects without an employment contract? But can you apply for a loan at financial institutions? Yes, you can! Let’s follow our article to see how to receive a personal loan if you are self-employed.

Today, the choice of loans is extremely large. Such services are often offered even by loan companies, although any loan, in the end, is formalized in a bank. Agencies are only intermediaries, whose participation often makes a vacation on credit less profitable for the borrower.

Some reasons why a self-employed person need to take a loan

Loans can be used for a variety of purposes, which obviously depends on your need. Here are some suggestions of how can a loan be used:

To pay for wedding expenses

To decorate/renovate your home/apartment

To travel across country

To pay for education fee

To purchase goods/services

To pay for medical expenses

To learn more about installment loans without Financial proofing ( vay tiền online 247 ), please follow our articles.

How to apply for a loan if you work unofficially?

If you’re doing your own business or you work as a freelancer, the bank will require you to prove that you have a stable income (with your bank statement, audited financial, tax return…). These financial documents will help you easily receive a personal loan immediately.

Besides the basic documents like your ID cards, you will need other official documents to prove that your business is legally allowed and your income is steady as listed above. You do not need to provide any collateral for your loan as it is a type of unsecured loan.

To sum up, you are still able to apply and receive a personal loan for any purpose if you are a freelance business owner or a freelancer. In case you are in need of an unsecured loan, you might seek for your nearest financial institutions.