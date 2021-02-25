How to Get an Excellent Sales Job without Leaving the House

If you want to look for a new sales job, but you’re not sure how to do it during the COVID-19 era, you should read the following tips. They can help you snag incredible opportunities remotely.

Look to Recruiters

Job hunting online can be a real slog, especially when you’re looking for opportunities in all of the wrong places. If you want an exceptional sales job, you should turn to a professional sales headhunter to help optimize your search options and get you interviews in a hurry. Submitting your name and resume to a reputable sales recruitment firm is the best way that you can improve your job hunt. It’s quick, easy and it costs you nothing at all.

Network Via Social Media

Your usual networking opportunities are off the table. You can’t rub shoulders with people in the field at sales conferences and major events. So, how can you make connections while you’re sitting at home?

The easiest way to network right now is through social media. It’s not as pleasant as chatting at a cocktail party or an annual convention, but it’s better than nothing at all.

If you’re unsure about how to strike up a conversation, you can follow career counselor Robin Ryan’s advice about how to network online during COVID-19. She recommends that you start your conversation by checking in with a person by asking about their health and family life in the midst of the pandemic. Let them know that you hope they are doing well, and that you understand if the situation is difficult for them. People are more likely to help you after you’ve paid them special attention and shown them kindness.

It will be much more effective than jumping directly into their inbox and asking them to go out of their way to find you work. That move could look nakedly aggressive and self-centered.

Spruce Up Your Resume

If you’re out of work and your schedule is wide-open, you can take advantage of this extra time and update your resume to make sure that it impresses an employer the moment that they open it. Details like grammar, punctuation and formatting could make or break your job application.

You can also add to your resume at this time. Follow online tutorials and sign up for affordable classes so that you can learn some new, relevant skills. Make yourself an irresistible candidate.

Nail Your Virtual Interview

Virtual interviews are not much different than in-person interviews. You need to be prepared with all of your relevant-information on-hand — your resume, cover letter and portfolio can be open on your screen during the interview. Lots of people may be following a very casual dress code while working from home, but you should still dress to the nines to make a good impression. And if your home office is messy, you should find a sleek, professional background for your video chat.

Being stuck at home is an obstacle that can get in the way of your job hunt, but that obstacle isn’t insurmountable. When you follow these tips, you can get your dream job without having to leave your front doorstep.