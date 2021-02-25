How to Get Even More Mileage from Your CMM Machine

If you work in manufacturing, you probably know about the important role CMM machines play in factories across North America. By scanning and measuring parts and objects faster than a human employee ever could, CMM machines are relied on for improved quality control at a lesser cost.

CMM machines drive efficiency in important ways, but there are approaches you can take to get even more use from these incredible machines. Read on to learn what they are.

Calibration, Installation and Maintenance

CMM machines are high-performance machines that need to be kept up through their lifetime. When you first use one, it needs to be professionally installed and calibrated, as even factors like the temperature of the factory floor can impact its performance.

Look to industry-leading sellers of metrology equipment to handle upkeep and initial calibration. They often have the most experience with metrology equipment, so read this information about CMM machines to learn more about what the best providers can do for you.

Buy a Used CMM Machine from an Authorized Dealer

Buying a used CMM machine from an authorized dealer will get you warranties and assurances you can’t get if you’re buying one used from an auction or an independent seller. Dealers should be ACLASS Accredited, meaning the technical competence of the inspection and audit bodies to perform certain assessments has been confirmed.

If the used CMM machine you order doesn’t work up to spec when it reaches the factory floor, an authorized dealer will repair it for free. You can’t get these types of assurances on used equipment any other way; you just have to buy it and hope it works.

Authorized dealers can consult you on the right equipment and software. Purchasing a CMM machine will lower your labour costs and make your factory more efficient, but getting a better price on the equipment will get you the same results for less.

Educate Your Workforce

CMM machines are associated with automation, but people still play a huge role working with and alongside them. You can bring your team up to speed on the latest in metrology by connecting with an authorized dealership.

Businesses that have sold metrology equipment for years often have the best teachers. They usually offer in-class lessons that allow students to see and use metrology equipment they’re likely to see in the field.

However, given the current conditions of COVID-19, it’s better to stick to online modules that students can take from anywhere. E-learning lets your workers learn at their own pace, or use the modules to brush up on knowledge they’ve already gained from their time in the field.

Your employees should know about the software they use, from Polyworks to all levels of PC-DMIS and more. Most courses take either four or five days and can be taken online from the comfort and safety of the home of your employees.

CMM machines helped save North American manufacturing during their hour of need by helping to automate quality control for a lower cost. If you follow the above advice, you’ll get even more badly-needed mileage from these incredible machines.