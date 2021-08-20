Did you know that you can increase your home’s resale value by converting to solar? In fact, the United States Department of Energy says installing solar panels adds $15,000 to your property value.

Homes with solar panels are in demand. This is unsurprising as solar panels help foster a clean environment. They also significantly reduce your monthly utility bills.

You can start the transition by getting a solar power quote. Read on to learn how to get the best solar energy quotes. Explore topics such as solar energy cost and installation requirements.

Online Research

The first step is to perform online research to find a solar panel company. There are a few different ways to attack your online search.

Start off by asking friends and family for referrals on social media. Certainly, some people in your network have already made the change to solar. They will point you in the right direction and identify companies that worked well for them.

Another tactic is to use an internet search engine. This will lead you to solar companies’ websites where you can request a quotation online.

Set Up a Visit

A solar panel company cannot provide an accurate quote without seeing your home first. The solar technicians need various inputs before they can estimate the project cost.

There is no one-size-fits-all cost estimating approach in the solar world. The number of solar panels you need is dictated by home size and energy demand.

Prospective solar companies come out to your house and take measurements. They want to see how much space is available on the roof to install the solar panels on.

Also, they will request copies of your energy bills. The purpose of this is to see how much solar energy must be captured to meet your needs.

Get a Detailed Breakout

Many people accept a total price when requesting quotes. However, you should ask for a detailed breakout of the solar energy cost.

There are so many different cost elements that go into a solar energy installation. Labor and material are the foundation of a good quote.

Ask the company how many hours they expect to complete the job. The installation technicians’ labor rates multiplied by the project hours equates to the labor cost.

The quote should also provide a bill of material. This is a listing of all the parts you are buying including quantity and unit cost.

The best solar companies are interested in reducing your financial responsibility as much as possible. They may list federal and state tax incentives on the quote to make the price appear lower. You should realize that these savings do not come until tax filing season.

However, many companies offer rebates for switching to solar. This is something you may see on a price quote that has an immediate impact.

Finding the Best Solar Energy Quotes

Now you are ready to go solar shopping. Collect competitive quotes from a number of different companies.

Then, use these quotes to see if the company can reduce the price even further to win your business. If you enjoyed this article about finding the best solar energy quotes, check out our blog for more great content.