How to Get the Most Out of Your Temporary Employees

A more dynamic approach to staffing is fast becoming the order of the day in the UK, as businesses look to bounce back from post-Brexit talent losses. Alongside the rise of out-of-country remote hiring possibilities thanks to the pandemic, a versatile approach may even be more essential to operations than ever.

Working with a recruitment agency in London that understands these challenges and is aware of the widening digital skills gap is a good way to begin navigating these murky waters. Companies with a solid foundation relative to hiring new temporary employees (which includes having a healthy work environment where they can flourish in their roles) are less likely to be severely impacted by problems in the long run.

Staying Competitive by Hiring Temporary Workers

Hiring temporary workers with specific skills to meet operational needs is an easy way to stay competitive in the marketplace. Bringing these workers in also unlocks a multitude of strategic opportunities for company heads looking to grow their operations. This includes avoiding additional fixed overheads associated with permanent employees.

Unlocking the Power of Your Temporary Workers

Although having a steady stream of cash is essential to keeping the operations cogs turning, no company can survive very long without a dedicated, motivated and highly skilled workforce.

Blended operations (those containing a mixture of different employee types, like temporary and permanent) are becoming more common in a post-COVID work landscape. In order to unlock the full potential of the entire team, temporary workers should be prioritised in the same way as the other types.

Streamline the supply of temporary workers

By streamlining the supply of temporary workers (eg. sourcing them from a single agency like Indeed Flex), it’s more likely that your business will be able to consistently find new candidates with a good work ethic. Relying on too many suppliers will also mean spending additional time explaining the ethos of the business to a variety of different people.

Bringing all of your temporary workers in from the same source also creates a small sense of unity between the workers, who all may have been put forward by the same recruiter before they were officially hired.

Offer temporary workers a high level of HR support

Temporary workers are used to bouncing between jobs and projects, often without even meeting face-to-face with an HR manager. Because they have less time to get to know everybody, they may struggle to integrate into the established team, impacting their commitment levels and overall job performance.

Solidify the relationship between any new temporary worker and the HR manager right from the start of the hiring process through to the completion of their contract. As a result, the temporary worker may even grow excited about working with the team again the next time their skills are needed for a client project.

Incorporate temporary staff into the broader strategic vision

There is a common misconception that most temporary workers don’t care about the long-term vision of the company they are working for. Highly skilled job seekers are far more picky about the types of companies and projects they sign on for, often considering whether existing corporate values match their own before signing on the dotted line.

When first interviewing a new candidate, talk to them about how their involvement will point to the broader strategic vision of the company. Communicate this to the existing team as well, so they know exactly where the new hire will slot into operations and why they are being brought in. Inclusivity matters, and ultimately impacts the likelihood of a successful collaboration.

Equipped with the best ways to get the most out of temporary employees, employers from all kinds of sectors are now able to lay a solid foundation for the hiring process. By using all the tools at their disposal, the partnership is able to be a mutually beneficial one, lasting well beyond just a single project. Offering dignity to temporary workers in a blended environment can make all the difference to a successful outcome when all is said and done.