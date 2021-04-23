How to Improve the Safety of Truck Drivers in Your Employment

Most companies make use of truck drivers, whether directly or indirectly. After all, trucks tend to be the main form of transportation when it comes to goods – businesses receive their stock and also make deliveries via trucks. While many businesses use courier services, if a business makes more use of these services than usual, it may be more financially beneficial to invest in a few trucks for business purposes.

And, of course, it is then vital to employ truck drivers. While many people view truck driving as a simple job, it takes a lot of skill and concentration, and managing such a big vehicle can be dangerous. That’s why businesses need to ensure the safety of their truck drivers in any way they can. If not, there is the possibility of a truck accident lawsuit.

Shorter shifts

It may be tempting to hire fewer truck drivers and just have them drive for longer hours – fewer employees equal fewer overhead costs, right? Unfortunately, this isn’t a good idea. It’s been shown that a loss of focus is often directly related to fatigue. This means that if your drivers are tired from driving too many hours, they are more likely to lose concentration and cause damage to themselves, your truck, or other people.

Proper training

Training in the workplace is incredibly important – computer training, sexual harassment training, and health and safety training are some of the most common types of training. Training is important when it comes to making sure that your workers know what’s expected of them.

It’s a given that all truck drivers in your employment should have the necessary licenses. However, people who drive trucks for commercial use often need to deal with situations that other truck drivers may not. Due to being on the road so often, the chances of an accident or a burst tire are higher, so your employees need to know what to do in such a situation. They also need to know how to handle a robbery, since many truck drivers get hijacked – especially when transporting valuable goods.

Keep the trucks in good condition

No matter how hard you try to ensure your truck drivers’ safety, there’s no guarantee. There are simply too many external factors that come into play. This shouldn’t dismay you – it should motivate you to focus on that which you can control. In this case, that means making sure the trucks are roadworthy and safe for your drivers to travel long distances in. For some truck maintenance tips, click here.

Install safety cameras

The idea of a camera in a truck may seem foreign to some, but, as mentioned, truck drivers often fall victim to hijackings. Having cameras installed may ward off robbers, and it will also come in handy when it comes to police reports. Cameras are also a good idea because they will show you exactly what happened – meaning you won’t have to wonder whether perhaps it was your employee who betrayed you. The suggested places for cameras are in the front, with the driver, and at the back, where the goods are.