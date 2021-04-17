How to Maximize the Benefits of Digital Transformation by Thinking “Lightweight”

If there’s one thing that all businesses in the world have in common, it would be paper or digital documents . Business people rely on documents to execute, track, and analyze the work being done. Documents are created for different purposes, but the most common reason is for information sharing purposes. This paperwork usually needs approval before getting filed for future references, which essentially serve as the document workflow foundation.

As defined in the business world, document workflow is the orchestrated way of transmitting data and documents needed to make decisions, audits, and compliance analysis. This pattern of activities is being repeated until it becomes a routine. However, a document-based workflow, in essence, is not the same as a company policy. It usually consists of one or two processes.

For instance, authorized personnel will create a document. It will then be shared with authorized individuals for reviews and revisions. Once approved, the document will be filed for future use. Aside from the company’s authorized employees, documents are often being shared with stakeholders and clients.

But the thing is, most businesses are not aware that a document routing workflow is one of the most vulnerable aspects wherein issues can arise and cause delays. The good thing is, as business industries are starting to embrace the digital revolution, companies now have the option to automate their document workflow processes to prevent delays.

What causes problems in document-based workflows?

As McKinsey & Company reported, despite the inception of digital business infrastructure, the paper and paperboard industry still managed to achieve significant growth over the years. As many experts stress, going paperless allows businesses to cut their labor costs while also reducing the time and effort needed to create, store, and access important documents.

In the United States alone, the statistics show that the annual accumulated costs being spent by businesses on paper documents amount to $8 billion.

Digital transformation can make all the difference, but only if you do it right.

As competition between businesses continues to get tighter with each passing day, the need for efficient and streamlined operations cannot be overlooked anymore. According to a report published by IDC, the digital infrastructure industry will be valued at $2.3 million in three years.

How Fluix can help you do the switch in a fast, secure, and user-friendly manner

Despite the experts’ pieces of advice and predictions, one must not blindly delve into using the available technologies as it might result in a business overkill if not used properly.

Here at Fluix, we believe that to think “lightweight” is one of the best approaches to embracing digital transformation. Manual business processes must be turned into digital ones with a document management system in place that is both powerful and user-friendly. Our unique approach has been developed based on our extensive experience gathered from production lines and job sites online and offline.

We have witnessed how businesses operating across various industries have welcomed change and successfully established paperless operations. These enterprises have saved a significant amount of time and money and have effectively enhanced their decision-making processes.

Let us give you a clear picture of how document workflow automation work and its benefits:

Process tons of documents accessible to every employee in just a matter of days, instead of months

Conduct data audit, maintenance, and transmission in just a few taps and in real-time

Simplify the lengthy manual processes and decrease the number of actions needed to be performed to access data down to a few steps

With Fluix, you won’t need to spend millions and allot several months for you to do the switch. We have the solution, and we believe you’d be interested to know more.