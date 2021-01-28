How to Send a Money Transfer Via Your Phone

More tasks than ever are easily done right at your fingertips from your mobile phone. This includes sending money to other people. If your friends, family members or someone else needs money or payments from you, you can conveniently transfer funds to them quickly and easily. The following are the best apps you can use to transfer money right from your phone.

PayPal

PayPal is one of the best and most reliable mobile apps for sending a money transfer to a recipient. While you need an account, your recipient doesn’t require one, and you can easily transfer money directly to them right from your phone. Signing up for a PayPal account is quick, easy and free. You merely link your credit or debit card or a bank account to send money. You can even choose from three different ways to send money to someone: through the app itself, via text message or via mobile web browser.

After you have sent the money to your recipient, that person will get an email or text message asking them to create an account so they can receive the money.

Western Union

Western Union allows you to perform a money transfer from your mobile phone to the person of your choice. However, if you are sending money to someone’s bank account, you need their banking information first. You can even choose the option of “Cash pickup,” which allows your recipient to go to a Western Union location to receive the money in-hand. This is an especially good option if someone close to you needs money quickly because they have lost their wallet or it was stolen.

Bank Transfer Apps

There are a variety of bank transfer apps you can use to transfer funds to other people. They include the following:

OFX : If you need to send money to people overseas, OFX is one of the best apps. You can send money in many different currencies and find the best exchange rates available when you’re ready to transfer the funds. However, you cannot send less than $1,000.

Square Cash : Square Cash is known for being a good mobile app for sending money for payments. Now, it can also be used to send funds to those who don’t have an account but need money. It’s easy to use and can get money to your recipient fast.

TransferWise : TransferWise is perfect for sending money to family members or friends. There are small transaction fees and money can be transferred in one to three days. You can also send funds to people in a few other countries.

Venmo : Venmo is a popular app for sending money to friends and family members and can be connected with your Facebook account. This allows you to conveniently send funds to those you’re connected with on Facebook.

Currencies Direct : Currencies Direct is a good option for sending money to others. It is convenient and has no fees on transfers. You can send a minimum amount of money and get quick and helpful customer support if you have any issues. The app works similarly to OFX but offers you different options and can automatically calculate your exchange rate if you’re sending money to someone overseas.

TorFX : The TorFX app is great for Australians who want to send money to someone else. It even has an office based in Australia. There is a minimum transfer limit of $100 and no fixed fees.

World Remit : World Remit is a good app for transferring money to your friends and family members. It boasts great reviews from users in spite of payments being slow. There are very low fees and the app is intuitive to use. You can send funds to your recipient’s own account or their bank.

These apps are all good for transferring money from your phone. You can use one that works best for you or use a few.