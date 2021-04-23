How to use social media as part of your modern marketing mix

Not so very long ago, if a company wanted to promote itself to a wider audience, there were pretty much just four options – TV, radio, billboard or print-based advertising (typically through magazines and newspapers). However, with the advent of the internet, modern marketing has been completely transformed with, in particular, one platform coming to the fore – namely social media.

Social media allow firms to engage positively with their clients and encourage a two-way dialogue. While once just being online and having a website was a prerequisite for firms to build their online profile, many experts would argue that, in today’s hugely connected world, having a strong social presence is perhaps even more important.

Being social builds brands

The major social sites have the power to make clients (existing and potential) feel involved with a brand. If a firm builds a strong social following online, it can broadcast a consistent and coherent branding message and engage clients in ways never before possible.

If your company produces strong, interesting and appealing social content, it has the potential to be seen by thousands – if not millions – globally. We’re all aware of the concept of viral posts and if you’re fortunate enough to sufficiently grab the interest of your viewers, your firm has the potential to reach a stratospheric marketing level impossible to achieve in almost any other media.

The best time to post for the greatest engagement

Significant research has been done into the best time to post on each platform and has proven that the time of post can have a huge impact on the likelihood of your content being seen. For the best results, many firms now rely on social media marketing software to schedule the publishing of their posts and study their audience and their posts’ impact.

Strategically choose which platforms to focus on

All firms are different and, likewise, have different target markets. Depending on the type of company you run, you’ll likely find the various social sites will have a greater or lesser impact on your online marketing. As a general rule, the main platforms you should focus on are Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. If you have a younger demographic, Instagram can also be beneficial (younger users are moving increasingly to Instagram).

Don’t automatically discount other platforms that might work well for you. For example, having a LinkedIn profile can be particularly good for building business connections and enhancing your corporate image. Also, Pinterest can be useful for generating traffic for businesses that rely heavily on photography – e.g. travel companies or clothing firms – particularly women’s clothing. In January 2021, the ratio of Pinterest users was 77.1% female, 14.5% male and 8.4% unspecified, proving its importance for firms specializing in female-oriented products or services.

The importance of powerful content

It’s 25 years since Bill Gates famously published his insightful essay, “Content is King”, yet the underlying message remains as relevant (if not more relevant) today as it did then.

In a world where there are now more web pages than people, the quality of the content you post on your social profile (and your website) is of vital importance. Get it right and you have the potential to reach out to new markets and build your online standing – get it wrong and you risk destroying your reputation. Either way, social media is a phenomenon that modern companies need to engage with and prioritize as an integral part of their overall marketing mix.