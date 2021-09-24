How You Can Make Extra Money from Your Unused Office Space

As working from home continues to become the norm, many office spaces that were once bustling with sounds of copy machines and dripping coffee pots are now silent. Empty parking spaces and office units are jackpots of cash – if you know what to do with them.

Finding parking in London is difficult enough, but what’s worse is being teased by empty office carparks with plenty of available spaces, reserved for employees who are working from home. Give commuters a break by renting out your parking space and start earning cash from your unused office space with these helpful suggestions.

What to Do With Your Office’s Unused Space

The whole point of working from home is just that – to work from home. If you’re tired of having to drive to work every day just to make a living , park your car and try making money from your unused office space instead.

1. Rent out your unused office space

You could list your office space on a platform like Stashbee and turn your office space into storage space in no time. Hosting storage space is easy as can be. Simply plug in some information about your space, add a few well-lit pictures, and BAM: sit back and watch the booking requests stack up.

The only thing more satisfying than earning extra cash is knowing that your office space is being used – and that you’re helping out someone who really needs the storage space!

2. Make money from your parking space

As a driver in London looking for somewhere to park, you may have seen empty lots designated for employees who used to show up to the office but now all work from home. Instead of adding to the sea of forbidden parking spaces, opt to rent your spot out.

There are drivers out there who would love to rent a parking space from you! By hosting a parking space, you can:

Earn cash

Guarantee your renter a parking space

Make someone’s life a little easier

It’s a win-win-win.

3. Add experiential spaces

What is an experiential space? It’s a designated space intended to improve employee relaxation . Say you are working in the office, but there’s space that’s simply not being used. By adding some comfy chairs or even a ping-pong table in those areas, you can help your employees take the edge off. Studies show that productivity increases with employee relaxation. If you’ve got the space to add a calm corner or two to the office, you’ll likely see an increase in those profit margins.

4. Remove and refresh

You can still improve the employee experience at work without breaking the bank by establishing a game room. By assessing the workplace and removing clutter, you’re already on your way to an increase in productivity.

Designate some time to remove anything that could be cluttering up employee workspaces. Old documents or piles of unnecessary items can cloud an employee’s focus. By tidying up the workspace you’re inviting a fresh bout of productivity for the space your employees spend the most time in.

Whether you decide to list your unused office space for rent, help to guarantee a commuter a safe and secure place to park, or designate some time to improve employee relaxation, you’re certainly on the way to earning extra cash. Your office space is a vessel designed to be used, after all. So why not give the gift of storage to someone in need? You’ll find a great deal of comfort knowing your office space has a purpose and your bank account is filling up.