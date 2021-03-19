How Your Search Engine Optimization Strategy Must Evolve for 2021?

Image credit: Imagesource.io

Just like any other strategy, SEO had also changed and improved over the years. Only a few years ago, SEO was all about using the right keywords and making it to the top 10 search results. But it is more comprehensive today; the search algorithms have improved and so the SEO strategy also needs to improve this year. Grapefruit SEO services and many other similar agencies provide SEO services to businesses such that they can improve their business practices and also get more audience to their websites. This article will walk you through certain strategies you can use in 2021 to improve your SEO.

Focus on Keyword Cluster

SEO today is not about using the keyword phrase but you need to focus on keyword clusters. The variation of the keyword phrase will contain the main keyword but will vary according to the different searches that people make. Keyword clusters can be used to run ad campaigns, and this is how this keyword cluster will be a part of a long-term plan.

Keep Track

Keeping track of what you have been doing and focus your SEO strategy for 2021 around how you can take it a notch higher. Google Analytics is one tool that can be very beneficial. Keeping a track of all the activities that you perform on the website to improve your SEO will also make you realize what works for you and what is not working.

Focus on the User

Your SEO strategy will be around what your user wants to search for. The intent of the user will be the most important thing in the year 2021. Google has significantly improved its algorithm and now it uses the searcher’s data map to show search results.

Voice Search

Voice search will be very significant in 2021. According to research, 27% of people have started using voice search and for these searches, they use very specific long-tail words. As more and more people are opting for this mode of search, it will be even more important in the coming years.

Artificial Intelligence

Google has been actively using AI to optimize the search results for the users. AI is changing SEO, it can take years to decode how an algorithm works but AI can be used to make strategies that can be fruitful.

Video Marketing

Many people do not understand how SEO can be related to video marketing. The first step is to optimize the name and the content on the channel. The description shouldn’t be loaded with keywords but it should be rather useful and helpful for the user. Use YouTube’s autocomplete feature, this will complete the sentence with the most used or searched terms. This auto-complete feature can be your biggest support in optimizing content for the user.

There are several other tips and tricks that you can use to improve SEO in the year 2021 for your business. The strategies that you used in 2020 will still be useful but a little more addition will yield better results.