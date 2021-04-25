Improve Hiring Decisions by Implementing HR Management Analytics Software

Just going with your gut is a risky proposition. You may have great instincts, but remember when you make a hiring decision, you want to make sure you can stand by it several years from now.

Also, emotionally sizing up an applicant or situation is not the same thing as a thorough examination. You may “click” with a candidate, but you need to be certain that they will work out in the long run. Otherwise, you may be making a costly hiring mistake.

Fortunately, this is where HR management analytics software can help. With a good software program, you can break down what is essential so that you can get a more objective view. Here is what you should know:

The Need to Hire

First thing you must consider: Do you need to hire a new employee? A good HRMAS system will contain labor cost applications that help determine if your hiring budget is being used in the most efficient way possible.

They also contain talent management applications such as training and workflow applications that help your current staff live up to their fullest potential. Analytics will track employee development and history to help you source in-house talent for needed skill sets.

Sourcing Candidates

Recruiting needs within your company may vary. At one point, you may just require a temporary employee to fulfill some basic tasks. Later, though, you might realize you do need to hire a full-time staff member. HR management analytics software can help you find the best avenues for finding the candidates you need.

Some of the most common sourcing sites include agencies and job posting pages. While there are a number of well-known job boards that you should target, you may also be missing out on many lesser known sites. The software can help you identify these sites.

An AI application can utilize your responses to candidates to determine how viable a platform is in locating qualified candidates. This makes it easier for you to narrow your field of search. AI can also track and create interactive responses to passive prospects via social media and inbound searches. Often, these are some of the more sought-after candidates, and your ability to engage from the start is crucial to hooking their interest.

Applicant Processing

HR management analytics software can automatically screen out any applicants who simply do not qualify for the position. Language scans will also eliminate resumes that do not meet a job’s criteria.

In the event that there are a large number of viable applicants, AI technology can also create a short list. This list is based on features and language that you prioritize by customizing the software to meet your needs.

Assessments

HR management analytics software packages may also include a wide array of competency and personality tests. These are objective assessments that are often seen as deal makers or breakers.

Job competency tests can determine anything from legal knowledge to grammar usage. These tests may be fairly basic, but they do an adequate job of screening out candidates who lack the basic knowledge required for the job.

Bottom Line: HR Management Analytics Software Is Worth the Investment

The hiring process always brings with it many difficult decisions to be made. Fortunately, using the analytics available to you in HR management software can mitigate many of them and leave you breathing room to focus on the ones that count.

