IN OUR BACKYARD Hosting Fall Freedom Fest to Stop Human Trafficking

Join local nonprofit IN OUR BACKYARD at 5:30pm on October 15 at Eagle Mountain Event Center for Fall Freedom Fest, an evening filled with connection, hope and, of course, fun. This event will feature an auction, games and raffle prizes. Learn how IN OUR BACKYARD empowers communities to stop, prevent and raise awareness of sex and labor trafficking in all 50 states! Be inspired by TEDx speaker Angela Maxwell — She Walks the Earth, and Survivor Leader Speaker Desirée Lepsey.

Executive Director Cheryl Csiky emphasizes, “The pandemic didn’t shut down human trafficking, the risk has increased; we are thrilled to partner with Angela and Desirée to raise awareness.” Human trafficking crisis situation reports have increased 40 percent during the pandemic in the United States. An estimated 40 million victims worldwide are human trafficked, according to the International Labor Organization. One-fourth are children. Learn how to traffic-proof your community and the relationships with those you love.

To purchase tickets, go to InOurBackyard.org . For information, call 541-639-5008.

If you prefer to join virtually, sign up for the Zoom event on October 14 at 4:30pm.