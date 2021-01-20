Industries That Can Benefit from PIF Management Software

Product Information Forms are used to get a full reference on a specific product. It plays a vital role in making clients and customers aware of what the product is all about. In New Zealand and Australia, manufacturers must provide all information about the product and the ingredients in one single document.

Due to legal requirements, many industries are required to mention product information forms. Here we have discussed which industries can benefit from PIF management software.

Foodservice

The Foodservice Industry has to manage product information and streamline processes to meet regulatory compliance. The changing customer behavior and their needs call for the need to provide important information about products to help the customer make an informed choice.

According to experts at Bizcaps Software, the PIF software can synchronize validated product information with internal data records stored in your ERP system. In simple words, combining the PIF software with the ERP system can help in the next tender submission.

Healthcare

The healthcare industry has the strictest regulatory compliance . Whatever product the company manufactures, it needs to be traceable at all levels for safety reasons. The increasing cost pressures, counterfeiting scams, and the adoption of global standards require the healthcare industry to invest in PIF software that can streamline processes, manage workflow, and meet the compliance requirements through product information files.

Grocery

The Grocery sector is evolving, and the counterfeit threats have increased with time. The changes in consumer needs and rising cost pressures have forced businesses to look for ways to improve operation and gain efficiencies by embedding systems in the workflow.

According to experts like Bizcaps Software, the PIF fulfills the most crucial need of the grocery sector. All grocery products are required to give out product information as a safety standard. Businesses can synchronize PIF information with internal data records to reduce market time and gain a competitive edge.

Government

Government agencies and departments face unique challenges. For example, the FDA, a Market Authorization Holder, needs to keep and maintain product information files of products placed in the market by various companies. The PIF document contains safety and technical information related to the product accessible to FDA representatives while conducting audits.

The resource constraints, dispersed distribution locations, and increased scrutiny make it hard for government regulatory agencies to deliver the industry’s services. The PIF software is a purpose-built solution that can help government agencies automate the internal approvals and improve the workflow of the governance process.

Office Products

The changing customer needs and new business models are the characteristics of the evolving office products industry. The product information file is an important document that contains all the necessary pieces of information about the product. The office products manufacturer needs to check if the product meets the requirements before it is launched in the market.

Office inspections are part of operational efficiencies. In the interest of the inspecting authority, qualified and competent people are present to answer the questions related to inspections. The PIF enables the staff to answer all the product questions by using the PIF as a source of information.

What Does the Product Information File Include?

The PIF needs to include all information that is crucial to ascertain the safety of the product. The product information file mentions the product’s identity, the ingredients list, precautions of use, and possible adverse side effects.

To create a PIF, the manufacturer must collect information from various sources like laboratories, suppliers, internal product information systems, and safety assessors. PIF software helps in faster product development and helps the company meet the product’s regulations.

To sum up, these are some industries where the PIF software is used extensively in product development to product distribution.