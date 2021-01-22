Inside JayZ’s Cannabis Company Monogram

The cannabis business has been illegal in some states for the longest time ever. Following the legalization of cannabis in California, world-renowned rapper JayZ decided to establish a cannabis company. He’s made sure he’s presented the product in the best version ever, outdoing most cannabis businesses. The latest cannabis news wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Californian rapper JayZ. Find out in this review everything you need to know about JayZ’s Monogram company.

If you only knew JayZ as a music artist, it’s time you’re aware he’s also a business mogul. His latest business venture is a budding cannabis firm dubbed Monogram. The renowned rapper says that his passion for superior smoke made him start this cannabis company. Monogram launched in October 2020, and the cannabis industry has only gotten bigger and better.

How much does Monogram’s cannabis retail?

The products in this company cost range from $40 to $50, proof that this is the ultimate premium medical marijuana. The $40 prerolls facilitate smoking as a community and a $50 handroll with a business roll technique. Therefore, the cannabis’ flower burns steadily for multiple sessions. This info was from a press release statement from the company.

In a statement on what Monogram is all about, JayZ said, “Cannabis has existed for decades and centuries, yet it’s still a niche whose reputation of professional creation is often overlooked,” said the artist. JayZ noted that he founded Monogram to grant cannabis the attention it’s entitled to by portraying the tireless efforts, sacrifice, diligence, and care involved in creating a premium product. He said that they’re only beginning the process.

Costing at $50, this must be luxury cannabis. It’s also packaged in a sleek, minimal, and black box. Evidently, the creator and founder JayZ invested his best into this product.

Recently, Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp firm announced plans to enter into a partnership with Monogram. Speaking about JayZ’s Monogram, this is what its founder Michael Auerbach had to say. He said that JayZ is a dedicated executive who’s there every step of the way. He’s not one of those ambassadors who are there to praise the brand only at the end of the year. On the contrary, he’s the tip of a true gem and founder who’s enhancing our house of brands similar to what he’s done with Aces of Spades and D’Usse.

Cannabis strains in Monogram come in four versions.

Monogram’s cannabis comes in 4 different strains named No. 88, No. 96, No. 70, and No. 01. According to their veteran grower, who’s been in the cannabis industry for 25 years, DeAndre “De” Watson has three strengths: light, medium, and heavy. You choose the strain you want to use depending on how high you want to become.

The premium version known as OG Handroll is a 1.5-gram joint rolled cigar by highly skilled experts. It’s No. 88 Medium and “meticulously crafted to hit just right when you are looking for that in-between feeling.” This joint comprises a small-batch flower and is expected to burn the way a premium cigar does. The OG handroll is priced at $50, and the professional DeAndre Watson created it.

There’s also No. 96 containing 0.4 grams of Monogram’s heavy. This variable comes as The Loosie Preroll. So, this joint comes in small sizes packaged in glass containers to ensure they retain their freshness. The cannabis company describes this strain as delicious and heady in equal measure cultivated to maximize bliss.

The two-gram jar of the brand’s No. 1 Medium flower is described as a cerebral strain. Thus it helps you chill, focus, and confidently handle the hurdles in your path.

Last but not least is the No. 88 strain created to uplift your mind and soul. It’s also sweet and spicy, with a hint of earthiness. Ultimately, this joint leaves you with a cerebral high and makes your vision sharper.

JayZ’s cannabis grower two cents

Watson says he works closely with JayZ to come up with excellent cannabis. He works hand in hand with him on the planting and version selection procedures for Monogram. The process commences with them putting together a taste profile for every strain. “This helps the team stay informed on the sort of flavor, look, dampness, and overall texture they should focus on at each stage.” They then confirm the perfectionism of every strain before finalizing the packaging process. This helps to ensure that the cannabis is 100% ready for use.

This veteran cannabis grower acknowledges JayZ’s efforts to make people like him recognized. Watson concludes that JayZ is creating opportunities for people like him, who have decades of experience working with the plant but haven’t been able to reap the benefits of the emerging legal market until now.