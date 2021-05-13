Is SEO Worth It In 2021?

Some people wonder if it’s still worth doing SEO techniques in 2021. They helped businesses become popular in the past, but others feel like they already run their course. The truth is that SEO remains relevant. Companies have to harness the potential of this marketing strategy. With the best local SEO, it’s possible. These are the reasons why SEO will remain relevant in 2021 and beyond.

People still look for information on search engines

Despite the popularity of social media, people still look for information on Google. If they don’t know about the subject, they turn to Google for help. Over 80% of online shoppers conduct online market research before deciding to buy the products and services. As long as search engines remain relevant, SEO strategies should stay.

Users look for what they intend to buy soon

The keywords typed by users on search engines when looking for information are the exact products they’re looking to buy. If not, they want something related to it. Therefore, if the website link appears on top because of SEO efforts, it could boost conversion rates. When people find something on Google, they’re a step closer to buying products.

It’s a cost-effective practice

SEO changes all the time. The strategies that used to work are no longer relevant. The good thing is that these tactics don’t cost a lot, either. When the company succeeded in reaching the top, there’s an excellent chance that it stays the same for a long time. It’s a long-term investment. As long as the website gets proper maintenance, it will remain visible to users.

Voice technology is on the rise

With the rise of voice technology, more companies should invest in SEO. People use technology to look for information online. However, instead of typing the keywords, they will say them out loud, and the voice assistant will pick up the information. However, the keywords are different since they’re longer and usually in complete sentences. Investing in SEO will help the company prepare for this inevitable future. More people will rely on voice technology as its popularity soars.

Google remains an authority

Google is still the #1 search engine in the world. People rely on Google to get the best and most relevant information. It’s the reason behind the success of websites appearing on the first page. The link that rises on top receives 21% of clicks. Even if only a handful of users become paying customers from that figure, it’s already significant enough.

It’s about user experience

Another factor that affects SEO rankings is user experience. Google considers web speed and user navigation experience as factors in determining which website to rank on top. When users open the site, they will most likely stay. They like the experience and won’t mind exploring more.

It’s an organic process

The websites appearing on the first page didn’t magically pop up. The companies worked hard to target the keywords and be on top. Users understand that the options on the first page are usually more reliable. Sure, these companies can pay to be there through the pay-per-click campaign, but organic results are still the preferred options.

SEO and social media are no longer separate

There was a time when businesses decided to abandon SEO in favor of social media. They thought that everyone uses social media for everything. The truth is that these two go hand-in-hand. A successful SEO campaign can also help make social media marketing techniques more effective and vice versa. There’s a blurring line that makes strong tactics on both platforms even more crucial. When the Facebook account has more activities and engagement, they’re a factor in determining the search engine ranking. Conversely, when people found the companies on top after typing keywords on search engines, they will go to social media platforms to find more. It might seem complicated, but the best SEO agencies understand how to make things work.

Keep campaigning with aid from the best SEO agencies

Given these reasons, it’s a mistake for businesses to abandon their SEO marketing strategies. SEO requires a long-term effort, and now isn’t the time to give up. Search engines are reliable, and companies have to do their best to be visible.

SEO success is only the beginning. Once the website becomes more visible, users should have a reason to visit the page and stay. The information needs to be relevant and logical. Again, asking for help from the best SEO agencies will go a long way. These services are worth the price.

About the Author:

Ron Evan Tamayo

Ron Evan is a Digital Marketing Specialist and a writer who takes his time writing articles about traveling, psychology, and digital marketing. He learned about the digital marketing industry accidentally almost four years ago. He is currently based in Taiwan, taking up an MBA degree with a focus on Marketing. During his free time, he enjoys going to karaoke, traveling, and watching Netflix.