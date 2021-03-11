Jefferson County Fairgrounds Announces Construction of a New Show Barn 

The Jefferson County Commission approved construction of a new Show Barn structure to be built at the Fairgrounds, giving new life and more opportunities for 4H and FFA students to show and sell their animals and new rental opportunities for the fairgrounds.

“In 2020, we had to take down the old Livestock Barn, which was in very poor shape and became unsafe to occupy. At the same time, we began dreaming about what we could do to replace that lost structure. Through a coalition between Jefferson County, 4H, FFA, The Jefferson County Livestock Association and the County Fair Board, we started making plans for something new,” said Fairgrounds Coordinator, Brian Crow.

The new Show Barn will be the biggest building constructed at the property in the last 70 years, measuring 100’ wide by 140’ deep and will be located in the field just south of the current Show Barn. It will be constructed out of steel to ensure that it lasts for generations. The cost for the project is $376,825. Triple C Contracting, LLC was awarded the contract for construction.

“Over the last two years, we have had laser-like focus on what we can do to improve our facilities within our operating budget and fundraising efforts,” said Crow. “We started with the complete rebuilding of our hog wash station. We extended the beef wash racks to accommodate more livestock, rehabilitated the Sheep Barn and current Show Barn with new LED lighting and structural repairs. We also installed new gates for the Small Animal Barn. Last summer we completed the construction of our new picnic pavilion. As you can see, we are working hard to keep the Fairgrounds a vital part of our community by continuing to upgrade and replace our aging facilities.”

The upgrades and the new Show Barn are being supported substantially through sponsorships and donations. The first two organizations to donate to the new Show Barn were the Jefferson County Livestock Association and the Law Office of Jered Reid.

“We also have some donations from businesses that want to remain anonymous for now, but will be revealed during our grand opening,” Crow stated, “We still need additional funds to complete the project and are open to donations of any size as well as sponsors for the building. I am astonished by our community and the generosity we have seen so far.”

To keep up with the construction progress, follow the Fairgrounds’ Facebook page at: facebook.com/jeffersoncountyfaircomplex.

